Two cousins shot at outside their house in Lucknow, critical
LUCKNOW Two cousin brothers were shot at outside their house by three unidentified bike-borne assailants in Hanumanpuri colony in Lucknow’s Sarojini Nagar for allegedly slapping a Class 9 student because of his confrontation with a boy living in their neighbourhood.
One of the youths was shot on the toe and the other one on the thigh. The two were undergoing treatment at Sarojini Nagar community health centre, where their condition was stated to be critical. Later, they were referred to the Trauma Centre of King George’s Medical University, said police.
An FIR was lodged against three youths – Ankur Pal and Abhishek Pal, the relatives of the Class 9 student, and their friend Aditya Yadav, under Section 307 of the IPC. The police arrested Aditya Yadav and a search was on for Ankur and Aditya Pal.
Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP), Raghavendra Kumar Mishra, said the two victims were identified as Shivanshu Dhanuk, 24, and Nitesh Dhanuk, 26 Preliminary investigation revealed that the duo was targeted when they were standing outside their houses around 1.30pm.
Three youths riding a motorcycle stopped near the two victims and opened fire on them after a short conversation, he said.
Mishra said the two victims had so far not revealed about any dispute or enmity, but it was suspected that the attack was a fallout of the cousins slapping the Class 9 student.
-
Delhi man held for attacking friend with a knife
A 35-year-old man who was out on parole has been arrested for allegedly attacking his childhood friend with a knife after he allegedly he refused to give the injured Abdulla (35) ₹500 for liquor. The incident was reported from Central Delhi's IP Estate area on July 3. Deputy commissioner of police (Central) Shweta Chauhan identified the suspect as Vikranta alias Chela, who has been convicted and sentenced to life in a murder case.
-
Fatehpuri Masjid: Delhi HC issues notices to authorities over illegal shops
The Delhi high court on Friday sought to know the Centre and the state government's stand on a plea against the alleged illegal construction of shops outside the Fatehpuri Masjid, a 17th century heritage building in Chandni Chowk. It also sought removal of illegal parking spaces outside monuments such as Turkman Gate, Ajmeri gate and Jama Masjid.
-
Delhi’s directorate of education serves termination notice to 72 teachers
Delhi government's directorate of education (DoE) on Friday sent termination notices to 72 Delhi government school teachers after the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board found that there was a mismatch between the biometrics and photographs submitted by the individuals during the DSSSB exam. According to officials, these teachers have been working in Delhi schools for at least a year on probation.
-
MCM office relocates to Sector 8
Gurugram: The Municipal Corporation of Manesar has relocated its main office to Sector 8 due to lack of space in its previous Sector 1 building near IMT Chowk, said officials on Friday. According to MCM officials, they moved to their new office on August 1, with most of its wings under one roof. The civic body has rented its new office, located on the third floor of the Cyberwalk building near Akash Hospital.
-
Har Ghar Tiranga: MCD to distribute flags, illuminate flyovers, govt buildings
Municipal Corporation of Delhi will be co-ordinating the distribution of around 2 million nation flags under 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign announced by the central government to mark 75 years of Independence this year. The civic body plans to deploy its education department for distributing 560,000 flags while 1.5 million flags will be sent to the 12 administrative zones -- works out to about 120,000 flags per zone.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics