Two MBBS students killed in road accident in Agra

Two third-year MBBS students of SN Medical College were killed in a road accident near the inter state bus terminus (ISBT) on National Highway 19 connecting Agra and Delhi. Representational image.

One of the students hailed from Agra while the other was from Hardoi, both in Uttar Pradesh. The duo was on a motorcycle when an unidentified vehicle collided with them on Sunday evening. The deceased were identified as Siddh Agarwal (22) and Tanishq Garg (22).

The two allegedly did not receive timely treatment as passersby failed to rush them to a medical facility.

“The police were informed by an e-rickshaw driver around 6.02pm but he was not able to reveal the exact location of the accident. But, we traced the location and reached at 6.09pm within 7 minutes,” assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Hariparvat said.

Agarwal resided in Vimal Vatica locality of Kamla Nagar Colony in Agra, deputy commissioner of police (city) Syed Ali Abbas said.

Hostel students of the medical college rushed to the spot and with assistance from police, both injured were shifted to the emergency ward of SN Medical College, where both succumbed to their wounds. Their bodies were later sent for postmortem.

The police are analysing CCTV footage to trace the vehicle that hit the motorcycle.