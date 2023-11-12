Two sisters commit suicide in Agra, three held for abetment

Agra Two sisters allegedly committed suicide in the Brahmakumari Ashram in Jagner town of Agra district on Friday night. Three of the four people named in the suicide note were arrested for allegedly being responsible for the deaths and a case was registered against them under section 306 (Abetment of Suicide) at Jagner police station. Of the four people named in the suicide note, three have been arrested. (Pic for representation)

“A case was registered under section 306 of the Indian Penal Code against the four people named in the FIR lodged on the basis of a complaint filed by the brother of the deceased sisters. In case others are found involved or such facts surface, Section 120 B (party to criminal conspiracy) will be added in the FIR,“ said Sonam Kumar, deputy commissioner of police (DCP) for Agra West (Rural).

“Of the four people named in the suicide note, three have been arrested. Investigations are on and prima facie it seems there was a money dispute and the deceased were ‘betrayed’ by the accused. Contents mentioned in the suicide note will be taken into consideration and police investigation will unveil what sort of harassment the sisters faced forcing them to take such a step,” the DCP said.

In their suicide note, the sisters urged chief minister Yogi Adityanath to ensure punishment to the three male accused..

“Police have recovered the mobile phones of both the sisters and chats are being studied. They will form part of the investigation. Prima facie, it appears to be a case of money dispute but other aspects are also to be investigated,” said Sonam Kumar.

The two sisters had joined the Brahmakumari Ashram about eight years ago. On Friday night, their brother received suicide notes of his sisters on his Whatsapp at 11.18 pm through another inmate of the Ashram. He and his father rushed to the Ashram and were shocked to find both sisters hanging.

Jagner police were informed and the bodies were brought down and sent for post mortem examination. The family members revealed that they had gone to the Ashram two days ago but noticed nothing unusual after meeting the sisters who had voluntarily opted to serve society through this prestigious organisation .

“Both sisters lodged complaint against Neeraj Agarwal, Tara Chand, Guddan and Poonam in their suicide note. Neeraj Agarwal is their cousin while Tara Chand is maternal uncle. Guddan is an acquaintance of Neeraj and Poonam is another member of the Ashram. It was revealed that they all had jointly set up this centre at Jagner but Poonam and Neeraj shifted to Gwalior centre thereafter. An amount of ₹25 lakh was the cause of the dispute,” said Mahesh Kumar, additional commissioner of police (ACP) of Kheragarh.

Police have arrested Tara Chand, Guddan and Poonam and are looking for absconding Neeraj Agarwal, as per officials.

In the FIR, the brother of the deceased said that his sisters had contributed money and also collected funds from the public, amounting to a total of ₹25 lakh for inauguration of the Brahmakumari Ashram centre in Jagner. He alleged that this money was deposited with the four accused named in the FIR who later refused to hand over the money and caused mental torture to his sisters leading to their suicide.

