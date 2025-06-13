Umesh Pal murder case: NBW against Guddu Muslim, two other accused

A special court established to try cases related to the Uttar Pradesh Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act, 1986, on Thursday issued non-bailable warrants (NBWs) against Guddu Muslim, Arman and Sabir, the accused in the 2023 murder of advocate Umesh Pal and his two police guards, who are absconding, DCP (city), Prayagraj, Abhishek Bharti. A reward of ₹ 5 lakh each has also been announced on these three criminals. (For Representation)

A reward of ₹5 lakh each has also been announced on these three criminals. Umesh Pal, a key witness in the 2005 Raju Pal murder case, was shot dead outside his residence in Prayagraj’s Sulem Sarai area on February 24, 2023.

The police had filed a chargesheet against the three main accused of Atiq Ahmed’s gang, Guddu Muslim, Arman and Sabir earlier. Despite extensive search operations in 14 states by the police and arrest warrants issued in seven states, they have remained out of police reach so far. All three accused are active members of slain gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed’s IS-227 gang.

As per the police, 15 people have been charged in this case so far. Of them, 12 accused, including Atiq Ahmed’s sons Umar and Ali, are in jail. Apart from Guddu Muslim, Arman and Sabir, Atiq Ahmed’s wife Shaista Parveen and his brother Ashraf’s wife Zainab Fatima and sister Ayesha Noori are also absconding. A case was registered in the Dhoomanganj police station in the Umesh Pal murder case. The Airport police station is investigating the case.