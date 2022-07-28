Unauthorised cables: A maze of unsightly, overhead danger
Unauthorised fibre-optic cables are a common sight on Lucknow Electricity Supply Administration’s (LESA) electricity and street-light poles. Several residential and commercial areas continue to see lines of wires on these poles which besides endangering the lives of road users also detract from the city’s aesthetics.
Residents of several areas blame these optic fibres as one of the reasons for fires and other related incidents. Most of the areas in the city including La Touche Road, Aliganj, Jankipuram, Charbagh, Aminabad, Naka Hindola and others have the majority of these wires tied to electric poles erected on the road dividers.
Vivek Sharma, an RTI activist and vice-president of Residents’ Welfare Association, Lucknow, has written a letter to the chief minister and the energy minister through IGRS (Integrated Grievance Redressal System) on Jansunwai-Samadhan portal of the government. In his letter, he has informed that a network of internet cables has been spread by private mobile operators all over the city, blaming the officers of the department concerned for overlooking the matter.
He has also asked officials to inspect the Mahmudabad highway, Tedhi Pulia intersection and multi-storey buildings like Srishti Apartments, Smriti Apartments, Sargam Apartments on Kursi Road.
“A complaint letter has been sent in this regard to the municipal commissioner through IGRS and to the district magistrate and deputy chairman of Lucknow Development Authority through email, but till date those letters have not been answered,” he added.
Replying to Sharma’s IGRS, AK Kaushal, executive engineer, LESA, the state electricity department, Rahim Nagar, has acknowledged private companies, local cable and Wi-Fi operators illegally using electric poles in Jankipuram and nearby areas. “The poles in various areas of the city are being identified and a drive against illegal and unauthorised use of the poles for optic/cable wires in the city is in the process and the action will be taken against those involved,” said the letter.
Residents speak against cable maze
Yogendra Mishra
“There are several private wi-fi companies and cable operators with wires attached to the same pole. When there is damage, they add another wire and leave the previous one in place, which piles up and occasionally breaks, becoming the cause of a mishap.”
Roop Kumar Sharma
“This cable and wi-fi wires often break and fall in the middle of the road and dividers. A lot of people riding motorcycles have met with accidents due to this. Sometimes, it is also difficult to identify if these are electric wires. The condition is all over Gomti Nagar. It should be underground and these illegal wiring should be stopped and action should be taken against them.
-
Mohali MC’s own building not equipped to fight fire
While the Mohali municipal corporation has been dragging its feet in ensuring fire safety arrangements at residential and commercial buildings in the city, it itself is also sitting on a tinderbox. An audit carried out by the civic body has found glaring violations of fire-safety norms at its building in Sector 68. Apart from handling the city's civic affairs, the corporation also caters to over 1,000 visitors at the five-storey building everyday.
-
Chandigarh man caught with 10 gm heroin gets six-year jail
Observing that numerous households have been ruined due to the drug menace, a local court has awarded a Sector-27 resident six years of rigorous imprisonment for possessing heroin. According to the prosecution, the police had laid a naka near Bapu Dham Colony, Sector 26, on December 18, 2018. In the evening, police noticed Kumar's walking away suspiciously on noticing the naka. The man revealed his name as Anil Kumar, who lived in Sector 27-C.
-
Shamlat land meant for gaushala being exploited for commercial gains: Punjab to HC
The shamlat land in Balongi, meant for a gaushala only, is being exploited for commercial gains by a Mohali society, headed by former health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu, the Punjab government has told the Punjab and Haryana high court. High court had stayed the lease cancellation earlier this month. The gaushala is being run on 10 acres in Balongi by former Congress cabinet minister Balbir Singh Sidhu's trust.
-
Chandigarh’s legacy waste removal project: Firm makes lowest bid of ₹79 crore, MC to try to bring it lower
The work on removing the second lot of 7.67 metric tonnes of legacy waste at the Dadumajra landfill is likely to start soon. In its second attempt at allotting the work, the municipal corporation on Thursday opened the financial bids, in which three firms were in the running, and Aakanksha Enterprises submitted the lowest bid of ₹79.68 crore. The estimated cost of the project is around ₹67 crore.
-
Hand, foot & mouth disease spreading tentacles in Chandigarh tricity
The highly contagious hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD) is spreading fast in the tricity, with as many as 24 confirmed cases being reported in a week. According to the data shared by the respective health departments on Thursday, at least 15 confirmed infections of HFMD have been reported in Panchkula within a week, followed by eight in Mohali and one in Chandigarh.
