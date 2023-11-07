Unique road safety drive: Vibhuti, Angoori Bhabhi to help spread awareness

Characters from the popular TV show Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, Vibhuti, Angoori Bhabhi, Manmohan Tiwari and others have been roped in by the UP Police for the road safety campaign as part of the Road Safety Month being marked in November. The cast of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai with Vijaya Kumar, DG UP Police and BD Paulson, ADG, traffic & road safety, at the launch of a campaign, in Lucknow, on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

“We are channelling the influence of these characters to echo the importance of road safety in the lives of our citizens, for their own protection and the welfare of all,” said director general of police, Vijaya Kumar at the launch of the campaign.

“Our new campaign titled - Aapka Uttar Pradesh, Surakshit Pradesh - is a unique melding of entertainment and education that we believe will strike a chord and spread the critical message of road responsibility across the state,” said BD Paulson, ADG, traffic & road safety.

“The campaign with short videos will involve the show’s character Vibhuti (played by Aasif Sheikh) playing a traffic cop and speaking a UP dialect while warning the riders about road safety and even penalising with challan in case of traffic violation,” said Vishnu Shankar, chief cluster officer, & TV. “These videos will be put up across the state, across intersections and important places,” he added.

“We’re delighted to be a part of a campaign that generates awareness about road safety,” said the cast of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai including Shubhangi Atre, Anita, Aasif Sheikh and Manmohan Tiwari.

Mishaps in UP alarming: DG

“As we mark the Road Safety Month in November, Uttar Pradesh Police is committed to bringing down road accidents in the state by 50 % in the next few years,” said UP police director general, Vijaya Kumar, on Tuesday.

Sharing the number of road accidents in the state and deaths due to it in the three years, he said, “As many as 37,729, 41,746, 32,684 road accidents took place in 2021, 2022 and 2023 till September. The deaths due to accidents were 21,227, 22,599 and 17,507 in these years.”

