Unnao nurse’s post-mortem exam rules out rape, police hint at suicide
Kanpur: The 18-year-old nurse at a hospital in Unnao district who was found dead on Saturday was not raped and may have committed suicide, a senior police officer said on Sunday, even as her family members reiterated that she was gang-raped and murdered.
The body of the victim was found hanging by a rope from the outer wall of the hospital at around 11am on Saturday by some visitors. She joined the hospital on April 29 and was posted in the night shift, police said. Two people were taken into custody in connection with the case, additional superintendent of police, Shashi Shekhar Singh said on Sunday.
The woman’s family had lodged a police complaint on Saturday naming four people, including the owner of the hospital. “I have named the hospital owner Anil Kumar and three staff members, including Noor Alam, Chand Alam, in the FIR,” she had said.
Singh said that a post-mortem had ruled out that the woman was raped. He added that police were waiting for the forensic report of samples sent for examination.
Unnao SP Dinesh Tripathi said the victim was disturbed as the man she was in a relationship with was to be married to someone else. Before her death, she had called the man, said Tripathi. A senior police officer privy to developments said on Sunday that the mother and sister met the SP Tripathi and reiterated their charge of gang-rape and murder.
A senior police officer privy to the investigation said the woman had told authorities that the victim first came to the hospital on Thursday, with the man she was in a relationship with.
Police also said that the hospital was running without the requisite documentation and that there were no CCTV cameras in and around the facility.
Two associates of notorious gangster Vikas Lagarpuria nabbed: Cops
The special cell of the Delhi Police have arrested two associates of gangster Vikas Lagarpuria from two separate spots in the national capital, said officials aware of the matter. Rajiv Ranjan Singh, deputy commissioner of police (special cell), said the men have been identified as Chetan Maan, alias Boxer (30) and Dheerpal, alias Kana (32). The two allegedly planned a ₹30 crore heist that was carried out in Gurugram on August 4 last year.
Delhi BJP lists AAP govt's ‘failures’ over 7 years
The Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday listed the alleged failures of the Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi, which has been in power for the past seven years in the Capital. Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta said Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal promised that 1,000 mohalla clinics will be opened in Delhi. Like drinking water, Parvesh Sahib Singh said, the promise of cleaning the River Yamuna has remained just on paper.
Chandigarh records hottest April since 2010
With an average maximum temperature of 38.5C, this April was the hottest since 2010, according to the India Meteorological Department. In 2010, the average maximum temperature was 38.9C at the airport observatory. This is the all-time highest for Chandigarh and was even recorded this year at the airport. The normal average maximum temperature for April as per the IMD is 34.3C. Before April, March this year was also the driest since 2008.
Chandigarh’s policy pangs: Electric vehicle policy stuck in the slow lane
Having formulated the Electric Vehicle Policy to make eco-friendly vehicles more popular and mainstream in the city, the Chandigarh administration has been going around in circles when it comes to implementing it. Nearly four years later, a draft was notified in February this year, and the final policy was to be notified and made effective from April 1. But the administration realised additional frameworks were needed for its implementation, delaying the policy once again.
Dera Bassi MLA catches PSPCL junior engineer drunk on duty
In the second such case in the past two weeks, Dera Bassi MLA Kuljit Singh Randhawa claimed to have caught a junior engineer of the Punjab State Power Corporation drunk on duty at Handesra village in Dera Bassi on Saturday evening. The JE Employees' Union on the other hand claimed that the engineer, Krishan Kumar, was on official leave and attending a family function when he was called for duty.
