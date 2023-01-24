Home / Cities / Lucknow News / U.P.: Agra attracts investment proposals worth over 39K cr

U.P.: Agra attracts investment proposals worth over 39K cr

Published on Jan 24, 2023 09:27 PM IST

Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’ assured industrialists and investors of favourable atmosphere and timely disposal of issues raised by them while investing in the state

U.P. cabinet minister Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’ (extreme right) lighting the lamp at investors’ summit in Agra. (HT photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Agra

In a step aimed at encouraging investment at the district level ahead of the Global Investors’ Summit 2023 to be held in Lucknow next month, investment proposals of 39,038.92 crore were received during the summit organised in Agra on Monday evening. The investment target set for the Taj city was 1500 crore.

On the occasion, Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’ assured industrialists and investors of favourable atmosphere and timely disposal of issues raised by them while investing in the state. Union minister of state for law and justice SP Singh Baghel and U.P. minister for child welfare and women upliftment Baby Rani Maurya were also present at the summit.

“The district-level investors’ summit was held at a city hotel. The investors and industrialists will face no problems in land availability because of the land bank. Agra is a place having the best of connectivity. Uttar Pradesh has changed now under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi and chief minister Yogi Adityanath,” said U.P. cabinet minister Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’.

Union minister of state for law and justice SP Singh Baghel appealed for promotion of IT industry in Agra. The proposal for maximum investment came from the field of renewable energy i.e. of 15,915 crore followed by 2,294 crore in food processing industry.

