U.P. alters school timings as heatwave sweeps

The director of basic education, Pratap Singh Baghel, on Wednesday announced revised operational hours for all council and recognised primary schools across Uttar Pradesh, citing the ongoing heatwave conditions. The schools will now function from 7:30 am to 1:30 pm, while students are required to attend from 7:30 am to 12:30 pm, according to the official order. The revised schedule also allocates time for morning prayer and yoga sessions from 7:30 am to 7:40 am, and a lunch break from 10:00 am to 10:15 am. (Sourced)

Teachers, Shiksha Mitras, instructors, and non-teaching staff are instructed to remain in school till 1:30 pm, continuing with educational and administrative duties.

In a related move, the district magistrate of Lucknow issued a separate directive on Thursday adjusting the school hours for students in Classes 1 to 8. Applicable to all government, council, non-government and private schools under various boards, the new timings will be 7:30 am to 12:30 pm, effective Friday and until further orders.

The district administration also directed that no student activities should be conducted in open areas due to the extreme weather, which has seen temperatures climb sharply in recent days.