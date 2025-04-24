Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Apr 24, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

U.P. alters school timings as heatwave sweeps

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Apr 24, 2025 10:26 PM IST

Teachers, Shiksha Mitras, instructors, and non-teaching staff are instructed to remain in school till 1:30 pm, continuing with educational and administrative duties.

The director of basic education, Pratap Singh Baghel, on Wednesday announced revised operational hours for all council and recognised primary schools across Uttar Pradesh, citing the ongoing heatwave conditions. The schools will now function from 7:30 am to 1:30 pm, while students are required to attend from 7:30 am to 12:30 pm, according to the official order.

The revised schedule also allocates time for morning prayer and yoga sessions from 7:30 am to 7:40 am, and a lunch break from 10:00 am to 10:15 am. (Sourced)
The revised schedule also allocates time for morning prayer and yoga sessions from 7:30 am to 7:40 am, and a lunch break from 10:00 am to 10:15 am. (Sourced)

Teachers, Shiksha Mitras, instructors, and non-teaching staff are instructed to remain in school till 1:30 pm, continuing with educational and administrative duties.

The revised schedule also allocates time for morning prayer and yoga sessions from 7:30 am to 7:40 am, and a lunch break from 10:00 am to 10:15 am.

In a related move, the district magistrate of Lucknow issued a separate directive on Thursday adjusting the school hours for students in Classes 1 to 8. Applicable to all government, council, non-government and private schools under various boards, the new timings will be 7:30 am to 12:30 pm, effective Friday and until further orders.

The district administration also directed that no student activities should be conducted in open areas due to the extreme weather, which has seen temperatures climb sharply in recent days.

News / Cities / Lucknow / U.P. alters school timings as heatwave sweeps
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 24, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On