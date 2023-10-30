U.P. becoming country’s premium investment hub: CM

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday spoke of the “remarkable transformation” in Uttar Pradesh’s investment climate. He said entrepreneurs from across the country were interested in making investments in the state because of the guarantee of investment and security. UP CM Yogi Adityanath with Union Minister and Amethi MP Smriti Irani and UP minister Nand Gopal Gupta 'Nandi' during inauguration of Coca Cola bottling plant in Amethi on October 30. (PTI)

Yogi said more investments were set to be announced in Amethi and in Uttar Pradesh soon. He expressed these views while inaugurating the South West Asia’s largest beverage bottling plant in Amethi. South West Asia is a leading beverage company.

“U.P. is now gaining reputation of being country’s premium investment destination. Entrepreneurs from across the country are interested in making investments because guarantee of investment and security has been ensured here,” he said on the occasion.

The CM visited the facilities of SLMG Beverage Pvt Ltd where he was briefed about the intricacies of the bottling process. SLMG is among the largest bottlers for Coca Cola in India and has plans to invest substantially over the next couple of years through two bottling facilities in Uttar Pradesh.

“The bottling plant would usher in employment, investment and opportunities in the region. Additionally, local ITI and Polytechnic students will benefit from this initiative,” Yogi said. He also used the occasion to announce that another big investment would be made in Amethi.

“Very soon, another big investment of thousands of crores is going to come to Amethi,” he said while taking veiled potshots at the Congress whose top leader Rahul Gandhi lost due to the Modi wave to Union minister Smriti Irani in 2019 Lok Sabha polls from here.

This was only the third time Congress lost Amethi and ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls, with Smriti again set to recontest from here, the BJP is out to showcase how the area, once considered a Congress bastion changed since BJP’s win. Adityanath credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visionary approach and his government’s strong focus on law and order for the turnaround in investment climate.

“Entrepreneurs should solely focus on investing as the government ensures their safety and capital security,” Yogi said and added how the state was now being seen as a preferred investment destination.

“In 2018 barely a year after coming to power for the first time, when ₹2 lakh crore target was set for investments, it was met with laughter and skepticism. Entrepreneurs hesitated in investing in UP. Today, investment proposals worth ₹38 lakh crore have been received in the same state,” the CM said. He also took veiled potshots at the Congress, the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party.

“An industrial area was marked here decades ago. However, previous governments lacked a development agenda. Instead, they fostered divisions through casteism and defamation, creating social discord,” he said. “In contrast, our government relied on series of government-initiated reforms, including the implementation of sector-specific policies, establishment of land banks and the reinforcement of law and order,” the CM added.

“U.P. has also witnessed rapid and extensive expansion of its infrastructure and it is evident that improvements in law and order have a direct and visible impact on the state’s economy,” he said. He said he U.P. government was providing the country’s largest investment friendly platform for ‘ease of doing business’. He expressed his gratitude to Ladhani group for setting up the beverage plant. Union minister Smriti Irani said clear intentions and visionary leadership made everything possible. She credited chief minister Yogi Adityanath for the progress in Amethi.

Ladhani group invests ₹2000 cr in U.P.

Vivek Ladhani of Ladhani Group said SLMG Beverages Pvt Ltd was the largest bottler of Coca Cola in South West Asia. He said the group made a substantial investment of ₹2,000 crore in UP this year. Apart from beverage bottling, the Ladhani Group operates in diverse sectors, including hospitality, real estate and packaging. Remarkably, the group manages the distribution of beverages to an extensive network of 8.5 lakh shops through 9,000 channel partners daily.

