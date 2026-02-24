UP Board exams: Another cheating racket busted, six arrested in Mainpuri

The Special Task Force (STF), arrested six people on Monday, for allegedly facilitating mass copying in the High School and Intermediate examinations in Mainpuri district, senior STF officials said on Tuesday. The arrested people include the son of a former manager of an inter college and three teachers. For representation only (HT File Photo)

The six arrested have been identified as Ashish Singh, resident of Kalyanpur (former manager’s son), Arun Kumar alias Tinku, resident of Bharapur (teacher), Ankit alias Prashant, resident of Kalyanpur (teacher), Shiva Chauhan alias Shiv Pratap Singh, resident of Jasmai (solver), Avneet alias Abhijeet Singh, resident of Kalyanpur (solver) and Anup Kumar, resident of Manikapur (solver/teacher).

According to an official press note issued by the STF, the operation followed specific intelligence inputs about a well-organised racket operating from Sri Maharaj Singh Smarak Inter College, Jot, under the jurisdiction of Bewar police station in Mainpuri.

STF sources said the accused included a teacher, professional “solvers”, and the son of the school manager. During interrogation, it allegedly emerged that the racket was run in connivance with members of the school administration.

Investigators found that selected solvers were tasked with writing answers to examination papers. Teachers allegedly dictated answers, which the solvers wrote. The solved answer sheets were then mixed with the original copies of examinees before submission, ensuring that candidates received inflated marks.

The accused reportedly charged students ₹5,000 per paper for solving question papers.

During the raid, STF recovered two handwritten Intermediate Mathematics answer booklets (2026), one Intermediate Biology question paper, examination-related planning documents, seating plan copies dated February 23, 2026, records relating to absent and transferred candidates and six mobile phones allegedly used in the operation.

The arrests were made about 300 metres from the college premises, near a forested area under Bewar police station limits.

A case has been registered at Bewar police station under Sections 112(1) and 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with relevant provisions of the Uttar Pradesh Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024. Further legal proceedings are underway.