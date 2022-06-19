UP Board results 2022: Students can apply for scrutiny till July 12
Students dissatisfied with their result of UP Board’s high school and intermediate examination-2022 can apply for scrutiny online till July 12, say board officials. UP Board secretary Divyakant Shukla said for the written and practical section, a fee of ₹500 per question paper had been fixed.
The necessary instructions related to scrutiny are available on the UP Board’s official website upmsp.edu.in. Interested candidates can deposit the prescribed fee for the subjects they wish to apply with the state treasury through challan.
“After that, along with the printout of the online form of scrutiny duly filled by them, the challan receipt needs to be sent by registered post to the UP regional office concerned by July 12,” he said.
Grievance cell of the UP Board will start functioning in all the five regional offices of the board located at Prayagraj, Meerut, Bareilly, Varanasi and Gorakhpur from June 22 to resolve any problem or complaint related to the results of the students who had appeared in the UP Board High School and Intermediate Examination-2022.
“If there is an error in the name, parents’ names, date of birth or any other details in the marksheet-cum-certificate of the students, then they can get the corrections done by giving a representation to the cell,” said UP Board secretary Divyakant Shukla.
After declaring the UP Board High School and Intermediate Examination-2022 results on Saturday, board officials have decided to allow two days off on Monday and Tuesday to its staff, including officials, at the UP Board headquarters and all its regional offices. With Sunday already a holiday, officials believe that three-day rest would help the team recover from the hectic schedules they were forced to keep during the past over one month to get the results ready for declaration.
