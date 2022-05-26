U.P. budget: Water management, potable water are targets with 19,500 cr

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government has given special emphasis to accomplishing the twin objectives of effective water management and ensuring provision for pure drinking water in water-scarce regions of Bundelkhand and Vindhya regions of UP.

The state government has allocated ₹19,500 crore for the Jal Jeevan Mission in the 2022-23 budget. In the 2021-22 budget ₹15,000 crore had been allocated under the Jal Jeevan Mission.

Giving priority to water, sanitation and hygiene, which are major determinants of health and nutrition levels, a target has been set for installing water purification plants based on ultrafiltration technology in 28,041 schools in about 14 districts under the Chief Minister RO Drinking Water Scheme.

To check recurrent floods, the state government has proposed ₹2,751 crore for flood control and drainage. A budgetary provision of ₹356 crore has been announced for the projects including construction, upgradation and strengthening of embankments.

The state government has proposed ₹1,328 crore for river improvement and anti-erosion schemes. A budget provision of ₹1,000 crore has been proposed for the Chief Minister Minor Irrigation scheme.

The state government has set a target of installing 2.64 crore tap connections under the Jal Jeevan Mission in UP. In the first phase, a drinking water scheme has been launched in 6,831 revenue villages of nine districts of Vindhya and Bundelkhand regions.