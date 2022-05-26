U.P. budget: Water management, potable water are targets with ₹19,500 cr
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government has given special emphasis to accomplishing the twin objectives of effective water management and ensuring provision for pure drinking water in water-scarce regions of Bundelkhand and Vindhya regions of UP.
The state government has allocated ₹19,500 crore for the Jal Jeevan Mission in the 2022-23 budget. In the 2021-22 budget ₹15,000 crore had been allocated under the Jal Jeevan Mission.
Giving priority to water, sanitation and hygiene, which are major determinants of health and nutrition levels, a target has been set for installing water purification plants based on ultrafiltration technology in 28,041 schools in about 14 districts under the Chief Minister RO Drinking Water Scheme.
To check recurrent floods, the state government has proposed ₹2,751 crore for flood control and drainage. A budgetary provision of ₹356 crore has been announced for the projects including construction, upgradation and strengthening of embankments.
The state government has proposed ₹1,328 crore for river improvement and anti-erosion schemes. A budget provision of ₹1,000 crore has been proposed for the Chief Minister Minor Irrigation scheme.
The state government has set a target of installing 2.64 crore tap connections under the Jal Jeevan Mission in UP. In the first phase, a drinking water scheme has been launched in 6,831 revenue villages of nine districts of Vindhya and Bundelkhand regions.
U.P. budget - Metro: Kanpur gets ₹747 cr, Agra ₹547 cr
Giving a push to the metro network in the state, the government has proposed a budget of ₹747 crore for Kanpur Metro while a budget of ₹547 crore has been proposed for Agar Metro. A budget of ₹100 crore is proposed for Metro rail projects in Gorakhpur and Varanasi. The Kanpur metro has got ₹747 crore for the current financial year against the approved cost of ₹11,076 crore.
Nurses in state-run hospitals to continue striking over refusal to stop outsourcing of recruitment
Mumbai: After the second day of talks with the state government failed to come to a mutually agreeable conclusion on Thursday, the Maharashtra State Nurses Association which went on a two-day strike from May 26 midnight, has decided to continue with their protest unless the state government withdraws its decision to outsource the recruitment of nurses on contract to fill vacant positions.
Powerloom industry in Bhiwandi hit by summer vacation, inflation
With most loom workers visiting their hometowns for the summer vacation, the production in Bhiwandi powerlooms has reduced by 20% to 30%. Most units are not able to fulfil the promised consignments. Bhiwandi is the largest loom town in Asia and employs over five lakh workers. In summer, the production has been reduced by 25% to 30%. The transporters are also hit as most drivers, cleaners and porters are also out of town.
U.P. budget: State govt opens purse strings for urban development
The state government has allocated ₹2,000 crore for 10 selected cities under the Central government Smart City and ₹210 crore for seven selected cities under State Smart City scheme. Besides, the state government has proposed a budget of ₹1,353.93 crore for the Swachh Bharat Mission to improve cleanliness in cities, while the budget for the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana has been kept at ₹10,127 crore.
Row erupts as state BJP president tells Supriya Sule to ‘go home and cook’
Mumbai: Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party president Chandrakant Patil has sparked controversy after for making remarks against Supriya Sule, MP and Nationalist Congress Party leader. Patil asked Sharad Pawar's daughter to “go home and cook” instead of being in politics, drawing sharp reactions from, Congress and Shiv Sena who dubbed him a “misogynist”. Demanding an apology, NCP cadres on Thursday protested against Patil and BJP. Sule's husband also slammed Patil for the remarks.
