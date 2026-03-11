UP cabinet approves policy for affordable housing under PMAY-Urban 2.0

The Uttar Pradesh cabinet on Tuesday approved a proposal to introduce a new policy for implementing the Affordable Housing in Partnership (AHP) and Affordable Rental Housing (ARH) components under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban 2.0. For representation only (Sourced)

According to a government statement, the policy will outline detailed guidelines for operating both components in the state during 2026, in line with directions issued by the Government of India.

The scheme aims to provide houses at affordable rates for people from middle-income and economically weaker sections. Under the plan, each beneficiary will receive financial assistance of ₹1.50 lakh from the Centre and ₹1 lakh from the State Government for constructing houses.

The statement said developers associated with whitelisted projects will receive exemptions in land-use change charges, map approval fees and external development charges. Beneficiaries will also get relief in stamp duty.

Under the Affordable Rental Housing Model-2 component, private and public institutions will develop rental housing for the urban poor, working women, employees of industrial units and families belonging to economically weaker and low-income groups. These institutions will also handle the operation and maintenance of the housing units.

The government said the scheme aims to expand access to affordable housing facilities in urban areas.

Suresh Kumar Khanna, the finance minister, provided details about the decision, stating that another proposal related to houses built under the Kanshiram Awas Yojana was also approved in the meeting.

He said complaints of unauthorised occupation have been reported in several Kanshiram housing units constructed in different districts of the state. “Authorities will identify and vacate such houses. Afterward, they will be repainted and repaired before being re-allotted to eligible Dalit families. The cabinet unanimously approved this proposal,” Khanna said.