UP cabinet decides to do away with British-era jail manual
Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh cabinet on Tuesday approved a proposal to notify the Uttar Pradesh Jail Manual 2022 to replace the one that came into force during British rule in 1941, and has been amended several times since.
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath presided over the cabinet meeting that decided to implement the new manual that provides for giving new arms to wardens such as 9mm pistol and carbine for security, and riot gear to staff. It classifies the state’s prisons into four categories with inmate populations ranging from 1,000 to 2,000.
Certain provisions of the present manual have been scrapped, minister of state (independent charge) for prisons Dharamveer Prajapati said at a media briefing. “A provision for special jail for European prisoners has been scrapped. The manual provides for computerisation of information about inmates.”
The state government has introduced several measures for the benefit of inmates. Female inmates would be allowed to put on mangal sutra, if they wished, and be provided with coconut oil and shampoo, the new rules stipulate. Pregnant women will be given additional nutritious food.
Jails will have playing areas for children with mothers held in prisons. They will also be able to attend school outside the jail.
The new manual provides for better food for all as well. Facilities for registration of birth and deaths and performing of last rites will also be provided under the provisions of the jail manual.
Six prisons — in Lucknow, Chitrakoot, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Azamgarh, Lalitpur and Bareilly — have been earmarked for hardened criminals. Every jail will have a canteen and a welfare fund for inmates. The DG of prisons will work out programmes for education of the inmates to ensure their social rehabilitation.
-
Migrant labourer held for rape-murder of 6-year-old girl in Panipat
A day after the body of a six-year-old girl was recovered from a deserted place near a drain in Panipat city, the police arrested a 40-year-old migrant labourer for the rape and murder of the girl. The police said that the accused, Ishwar Singh belongs to Chamoli in Uttarakhand, and he was living in Panipat for the past 15 years as he worked at a dhaba there.
-
Back-to-back terror attacks put Kashmir on the edge
Despite enhanced security across Kashmir, militants managed to carry out four back-to-back attacks in the past three days, including three grenade attacks and a targeted killing which left two policemen and a civilian dead and three others injured. Though officials claim that Independence Day remained almost peaceful without any major incident, the grenade attacks sparked concerns over security. Militants on Tuesday attacked two cousins belonging to Hindu community at their apple orchard in Shopian.
-
J&K: Several portals floating fake news banned in Ramban
More than six portals allegedly peddling fake news and maligning the image of Jammu and Kashmir government were banned in Ramban district on Tuesday, an official order said. The portals banned included United News Urdu, VD News, News Verse India, Current News of India, News Bureau of India, Today News Line and CHRT News Sangaldan. These were operating without any registration or permission from the competent authority, the order said.
-
Chamba: 13-year-old girl dies, three hurt as high mast light comes crashing down
A 13-year-old girl died while three others sustained injuries when a high mast light being installed at Chaurashi temple complex in Bharmour town of Chamba fell on them, officials said on Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as Pariksha Devi of Bhaderwah in Jammu's Doda. Injured Anjill Singh, his son Advik, and a woman identified as Anita Minhas have been airlifted to Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College in Tanda.
-
Congress to protest against price rise, unemployment: Alka Lamba
All India Congress Committee spokesperson Alka Lamba on Tuesday said that the Congress party will intensify the stir against soaring inflation and unemployment in the state and organise series of protests across Himachal beginning Wednesday. From August 17 to 23, the block units of the Himachal Pradesh Congress will organise protest “mehangai chaupal” in all the 68 assembly constituencies, villages and markets to discuss the issue of rising prices with the common masses.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics