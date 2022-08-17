UP cabinet decides to do away with British-era jail manual

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh cabinet on Tuesday approved a proposal to notify the Uttar Pradesh Jail Manual 2022 to replace the one that came into force during British rule in 1941, and has been amended several times since.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath presided over the cabinet meeting that decided to implement the new manual that provides for giving new arms to wardens such as 9mm pistol and carbine for security, and riot gear to staff. It classifies the state’s prisons into four categories with inmate populations ranging from 1,000 to 2,000.

Certain provisions of the present manual have been scrapped, minister of state (independent charge) for prisons Dharamveer Prajapati said at a media briefing. “A provision for special jail for European prisoners has been scrapped. The manual provides for computerisation of information about inmates.”

The state government has introduced several measures for the benefit of inmates. Female inmates would be allowed to put on mangal sutra, if they wished, and be provided with coconut oil and shampoo, the new rules stipulate. Pregnant women will be given additional nutritious food.

Jails will have playing areas for children with mothers held in prisons. They will also be able to attend school outside the jail.

The new manual provides for better food for all as well. Facilities for registration of birth and deaths and performing of last rites will also be provided under the provisions of the jail manual.

Six prisons — in Lucknow, Chitrakoot, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Azamgarh, Lalitpur and Bareilly — have been earmarked for hardened criminals. Every jail will have a canteen and a welfare fund for inmates. The DG of prisons will work out programmes for education of the inmates to ensure their social rehabilitation.

