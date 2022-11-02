U.P. chief minister Yogi orders statewide drive to remove encroachments from enemy properties

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday directed officials to launch a statewide campaign to remove encroachments from enemy properties and ensure their security in various districts.

Officials should prepare a report updating the status of all the enemy properties in the state, he said while chairing a high-level meeting with home department officials here.

He also asked for an action plan to develop more safe cities under a project to facilitate women’s safety, respect and self-reliance.

Uttar Pradesh will become the first state in the country to have 17 safe cities in the state, he said while chairing a high-level meeting with home department officials.

As for the enemy properties, he said the statewide action to free them from encroachments should be done under the supervision of the principal secretary home. Enemy properties are those which have been left behind by people who have gone on to become nationals of Pakistan and, in some cases, of China.

The chief minister also ordered the establishment of cyber crime police stations in all the 75 districts. Such police stations can be established in the reserve police lines as per the local convenience, he said.

A joint cyber coordination team should be constituted at the state level, he said. Apart from the police department, cyber experts should be included in the team, he said, adding that the home department should prepare an action plan.

A nodal officer should be posted at the state level for effective implementation of the Criminal Procedure (Identification) Act 2022, the chief minister said, adding that the officer should ensure that the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) has access to accurate, real and time-bound data of the criminal incidents in the state.

A planned effort should be made to make the villages on the inter-state and international borders “vibrant”, he added.

The chief minister said the potential for tourism development should be tapped with better branding of the cultural/historical heritage sites of the border villages and districts. School children, NCC, NSS cadets and volunteers should be taken to these villages. Assistance of the retired military personnel / paramilitary personnel residing in these areas should be taken by making them ‘sepoys of the border’, the chief minister said.

He also said 100% saturation of the central and state government schemes should be ensured in the border villages.

The Uttar Pradesh Special Security Force has been formed for the security of important government and private buildings, industrial establishments, religious places, pilgrimage places, courts, metro rail etc. of the state, he noted. There is a need to make UPSSF stronger and more professional on the lines of Central Industrial Security Force, he said.

The drive against narcotics and drug trafficking should be intensified in the state, he said. Calling for vigilance and strengthening of intelligence units in sensitive districts, particularly those on the inter-state and international borders, he said the strictest action should be ensured against the drug mafia.