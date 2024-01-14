close_game
U.P. chief secy launches cleanliness drive at Vidhan Bhavan

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Jan 15, 2024 05:22 AM IST

Durga Shankar Mishra appealed to personnel to avoid use of single-use plastic within the secretariat premises and emphasised the need to keep it clean

Uttar Pradesh chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra inaugurated a special cleanliness drive on the Vidhan Bhavan Secretariat premises here on Sunday.

Uttar Pradesh chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra during a cleanliness drive at Vidhan Bhavan in Lucknow on Jan 14. (Sourced)
Uttar Pradesh chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra during a cleanliness drive at Vidhan Bhavan in Lucknow on Jan 14. (Sourced)

In his address, he appealed to personnel to avoid use of single-use plastic within the secretariat premises and emphasised the need to keep it clean.

“If anyone is found littering plastic within the secretariat, a penalty will be imposed,” he warned. “Keeping the secretariat clean should be a habit,” Mishra said.

He further said as per the chief minister’s directives, a special cleanliness campaign was being conducted in all offices and schools across the state from January 14 to 21.

“From January 22, 2024, to January 26, 2024, the entire secretariat will be illuminated with facade lighting,” he added. Principal secretary, secretariat administration, K Ravindra Nayak besides other officials were present on the occasion.

