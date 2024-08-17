U.P. CM fetes Indian hockey players Lalit, Rajkumar in Ghazipur

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday announced that Indian hockey team players Lalit Upadhyay and Rajkumar Pal, who were part of India’s Paris Olympics bronze medal-winning team, will be given ₹1 crore each by the Uttar Pradesh government. Yogi Adityanath was addressing a gathering of players at Meghbaran Singh Stadium in Ghazipur district’s Karampur. (HT file)

Also, all players of the state who participated in the Paris Olympics will be given a financial assistance of ₹10 lakh each at an event to be held in Lucknow, he said.

Besides, Rajkumar Pal will be appointed as deputy superintendent of police, the CM added. Yogi made these announcements was addressing a gathering of players at Meghbaran Singh Stadium in Ghazipur district’s Karampur.

On the occasion, the CM also felicitated Upadhyay and Pal. While Upadhyay belongs to Varanasi, Pal hails from Ghazipur. Yogi said the golden days of Indian hockey are about to stage a comeback. It has already begun, he added.

The CM said work was done to give government jobs to 500 players. “Now it is turn of Rajkumar Pal, he will be appointed deputy SP,” the CM said. Yogi said the state government is making all efforts to promote sports.

“Forty-four hostels are being run in 18 districts. The state government is taking important steps to encourage sports and players. Work is also being done to build a stadium in every district, a mini stadium at every block level and a playground at gram panchayat level,” the CM added.