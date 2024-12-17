UP CM Yogi targets Priyanka Gandhi over ‘Palestine’ bag

Taking a veiled swipe at Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath said while a Congress leader was seen walking around Parliament carrying a bag with ‘Palestine’ emblazoned on it, the UP government was sending youths to Israel for opportunities. The state youths are making strides internationally: UP CM (HT Photo)

Speaking in the legislative assembly on Tuesday, he said, “The state youths are making strides internationally, particularly in Israel. Over 5,600 young people from Uttar Pradesh have gone to Israel for construction work. There they receive free accommodation and meals, along with an additional ₹1.5 lakh. These workers are fully protected with guaranteed security.”

“Israeli officials recently visited Lucknow and evinced interest in hiring more young people from Uttar Pradesh due to their excellent work ethics and skills. The world now recognises the strength of our youths’ skills. When they send back the ₹1.5 lakh they earn, they contribute directly to the development of our state,” the CM said.

‘Skill mission doing excellent work’

Highlighting the success of the U.P. Skill Development Mission, that has over 12 lakh youths, with more than 6 lakh securing jobs through the programme, Yogi said, “The Skill Development Mission is doing excellent work, and we are also focusing on global job mapping to explore employment opportunities for Uttar Pradesh’s youths worldwide.”

“Efforts are underway to design model courses aligned with global standards in addition to regular academic curriculums,” he added.

The CM emphasised that the National Education Policy also aligns with the state’s skill development goals. “The aim of the skill mission is to ensure that our youths do not feel helpless after completing their education, but instead feel empowered and self-sufficient,” Yogi said.

Addressing concerns raised by opposition party members, the CM assured them that the government was aware of the issues being discussed and remained fully committed to the future of the state’s youths. No one will be allowed to play with the future of our young generation, he said.

‘Zero-tolerance policy attracting investment’

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said the state government’s zero-tolerance policy towards crime and corruption was attracting investment in the state. Over ₹40 lakh crore investment was expected to provide employment to over 1.25 crore youths in the state, he added.

“Of this, investment proposals worth ₹15 lakh crore have already been implemented and ₹10 lakh crore is in the pipeline, ready to be advanced through ground-breaking ceremonies,” Yogi said.

“The improved law and order situation has fostered a secure environment, attracting both national and international investors,” he added.