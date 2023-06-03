U.P.: Direct PhD admission to M Tech 1st year AKTU students

Now, M Tech first year student will get direct admission to PhD programme of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU), Lucknow. The academic council of the university gave its consent at a meeting held under AKTU vice chancellor Prof JP Pandey on Saturday during which many important proposals were approved. A meeting of the academic council of AKTU was organised on June 3. (For Representation)

The university also gave its nod to the proposal for change of PhD Ordinance. Under this, students with M Tech and MCA holders in first class will be able to get direct admission to PhD programme. However, there will be some formalities for it.

M Tech entrance exam will be through CUET and GATE. After completing the course work, an opportunity will be given to migrate to PhD on getting the prescribed grade. Otherwise, students will continue to study M Tech under the prescribed ordinance.

On the other hand, on migrating to PhD, the system of PhD Ordinance will be applicable. According to the same proposal, there can be maximum PhD registered students of four at assistant professor level and six at associate professor level.

Also, the registration of research scholars with satisfactory progress will be cancelled if they remain absent for three consecutive research degree committee (RDC) meetings.

It will also be mandatory for PhD students to register in every academic year. At the same time, approval was also given to implement the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 at the earliest by conducting a workshop. Apart from this, in relation to NEP, the Board of Studies was reconstituted and students were also included in it.

The proposal to include yoga and sports in the syllabus of B Tech second semester was also approved. Consent was given to the proposal for formation of Internal Quality Cell i.e. IQAC in the faculty of architecture and planning.

Whereas in Uttar Pradesh Institute of Design Noida, like B.D.Es, in M.D.Es, the proposal to take admission at the institute level on the remaining seats after counselling was passed. The proposal to calculate percentage from CGPA of M Tech students in Centre for Advanced Studies was allowed.