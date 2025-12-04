UP EOW arrests 3 for grabbing govt land using forged papers

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Uttar Pradesh Police has arrested three members of an organised gang accused of grabbing high-value government land by preparing forged documents and selling illegal plots to unsuspecting buyers, senior officials said on Thursday. The accused were identified as Rajjan Yadav, and brothers Ajay Kumar Talwar and Vijay Kumar Talwar -- all from Lucknow. (For representation)

According to an official statement issued by the EOW headquarters in Lucknow, the gang had been encroaching government properties such as ponds, grazing land and gram sabha land. They allegedly created fake and forged documents to carry out illegal plotting and land sales. When the complainant opposed their activities, the accused reportedly used caste-based slurs and threatened to kill him.

A case in this regard was registered in 2006 at the Krishna Nagar police station in Lucknow under relevant IPC sections for fraud, forgery and using forged documents, along with provisions of the SC/ST Act. The investigation was later transferred to the EOW on government orders.

During the probe, the EOW identified eight individuals involved in the conspiracy. Three had already been arrested and charge-sheeted earlier. The remaining accused -- Rajjan Yadav of Gandhi Nagar in Lucknow, and brothers Ajay Kumar Talwar and Vijay Kumar Talwar of Model House in Lucknow -- had been absconding for months.

The EOW teams had been attempting to trace them. On December 2, 2025, the EOW arrested Rajjan Yadav from the PGI police station area in Lucknow, while Ajay and Vijay Talwar were picked up from the City Kotwali area of Hardoi district, officials said, adding that further legal action was underway.