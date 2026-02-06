UP farmers now get loans in 5 minutes through e-KCC: CM Yogi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said digital governance has transformed the loan approval system in Uttar Pradesh, reducing the waiting period for Kisan Credit Card (KCC) loans from nearly a month to about five minutes through the e-KCC facility. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath, with agriculture minister Surya Pratap Shahi and finance minister Suresh Kumar Khanna, during the State Credit Seminar, in Lucknow on Thursday. (Sourced)

“Earlier, when ‘Annadata Kisan’ applied for loans through the KCC, they had to wait anywhere between 25 days and one month. Today, farmers are receiving loan facilities within just five minutes through e-KCC,” said CM Yogi.

Yogi Adityanath was addressing the State Credit Seminar 2026-27 at Lok Bhawan during the release of the State Focus Paper.

For 2026-27, the state has set an agricultural credit target of ₹3 lakh crore, reflecting a 13% increase compared to previous years, the CM said.

He said the government and farmers are now jointly exploring the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in agriculture. Referring to models presented at the seminar, the CM cited the Kasya Milk Producer Company Limited (farmer producer organisation), operated by differently-abled persons with 1,005 members, as an example.

He said regions like eastern Uttar Pradesh, earlier considered weak, have seen differently-abled individuals setting new benchmarks through their work.

Mentioning a mustard production company run by 750 women in Mathura, the CM said he had visited their exhibition and noted how linking production with processing helped improve profits. He said the government would support such initiatives.

Speaking on the cooperative sector, Adityanath said digitisation, e-governance and transparent policies under the vision of “Sahkar se Samriddhi ki Ore” have strengthened governance and accountability.

UP is the first state in the country to work with the World Bank in agri-tech. Agriculture, MSMEs, women, agri-tech and youth entrepreneurship remain top government priorities, he noted.

Recalling the pre-2017 situation, the CM said the cooperative sector was dominated by mafia. “The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had declared 16 district cooperative banks as defaulters and ordered their closure. Today, 15 of these 16 banks have turned profitable, with efforts underway to make the remaining one profitable as well.”

He said the micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSME) sector earlier witnessed a large-scale decline, which was addressed through the One District One Product (ODOP) initiative. Uttar Pradesh, he added, is the first state to provide ₹5 lakh security insurance to MSME units, with 96 lakh units currently operational, supporting nearly three crore families.

“State exports increased from ₹84,000 crore to ₹1.86 lakh crore after linking ODOP with technology, markets, packaging and design,” the CM said.

“The credit-deposit ratio has risen from 43% to 61% over nine years, with targets of 62% by March 31 and 65% in 2026-27,” he added.

Adityanath said 86% of land in the state is irrigated, free electricity is provided to 16 lakh tube wells, canal irrigation is free and solar panels have been distributed to one lakh farmers.

He appealed to banks to simplify loan conditions and support farmers, FPOs, MSMEs and cooperative institutions.

On the occasion, the CM also honoured several FPOs, finance and parliamentary affairs minister Suresh Kumar Khanna, agriculture minister Surya Pratap Shahi, NABARD general manager Pankaj Kumar and RBI regional general manager Pankaj Kumar were present.