U.P. govt announces construction of Sugriva Path in Ayodhya

The state government has announced its plans to construct a new pathway named Sugriva Path, linking the revered Hanuman Garhi Temple to the sacred Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya. The proposed Sugriva Path, spanning a length of 290 metres, will serve as a convenient thoroughfare, facilitating seamless entry for devotees into the sanctified precincts of the Ram temple. Ayodhya, Feb 14 (ANI): A large no of devotees arrive in Ayodhya to offer prayers at Sri Ram Jammnabhoomi Temple on the occasion of the Basant Panchami festival, on Wednesday. (ANI Pic Service)

The initiative comes in response to the burgeoning footfall of approximately 2 to 2.5 lakh devotees flocking daily for the darshan of Ram Lalla, necessitating measures to alleviate traffic congestion and ensure a hassle-free pilgrimage experience, according to a government press release.

The construction of Sugriva Path, estimated to cost ₹11.81 crore, underscores the government’s unwavering commitment to enhancing infrastructure and facilitating smoother access for pilgrims. Out of this budget, ₹5.1 crore has been earmarked for land acquisition, while the remaining funds will be allocated towards the development of the corridor, ensuring a width of approximately 17 meters, with five metres dedicated exclusively to pedestrian pathways.

The Public Works Department has been entrusted with the responsibility of executing the construction of Sugriva Path. Chief engineer SB Singh affirmed that the initial phase will focus on expediting the land acquisition process, paving the way for the commencement of construction activities in due course.