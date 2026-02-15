UP govt clears ₹8.99 cr for 1,338 CCTV cameras in 57 districts

The Uttar Pradesh government has sanctioned ₹8.99 crore for installing 1,338 CCTV cameras and related equipment at 297 major intersections in 57 districts to improve traffic management and road safety. The project targets districts not covered under existing smart city and integrated traffic management systems (Sourced)

A senior home department official said the administrative and financial approval was issued by the home (police) department on February 11, following a proposal from the Uttar Pradesh Police headquarters. The project targets districts not covered under existing smart city and integrated traffic management systems, aiming to strengthen traffic regulation, surveillance, and enforcement of road safety norms.

Under the plan, cameras will be installed at 150 major crossroads, with five cameras at each location, totalling 750 units. Another 588 cameras will be installed at 147 T-junctions, tri-junctions and wide junctions, with four cameras at each site. In all, 1,338 cameras will cover 297 identified locations.

The sanctioned expenditure includes high-resolution bullet cameras, pan-tilt-zoom cameras, network video recorders, POE switches, junction boxes, UPS systems, one year of internet connectivity, cabling, poles with fittings and installation costs.

According to the order, ₹4.82 crore has been allocated for installing cameras at 150 major crossroads and ₹4.16 crore for 147 T-junctions and similar intersections, taking the total outlay to ₹8.99 crore.

Funds will be released under the traffic management equipment budget head for the 2025–26 financial year.

The additional director general (Traffic and Road Safety), Uttar Pradesh, has been tasked with ensuring there is no overlap with projects under other schemes and that purchases remain within the sanctioned budget. The installation work is to be completed by March 31, 2026.

Officials said the project will support real-time monitoring of traffic violations, accident-prone stretches and congestion points across the state, with the expanded surveillance network intended to improve enforcement and traffic discipline in urban and semi-urban districts.