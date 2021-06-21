Uttar Pradesh govt gets details ready as PM may review Ayodhya development projects

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to review development projects of Ayodhya on June 25, the state government is getting ready with all the details to be presented before the Prime Minister.

The Yogi Adityanath government has hired an international consultant, LEA Associates South Asia Private Limited, India, for preparing a blueprint and a vision document for the overall development of Ayodhya. It has handed over a list of 27 projects that will be implemented as part of the development plan.

Larsen and Toubro and Kukreja Architects are assisting the international consultant, said Deepak Kumar, chairman of the UP Housing and Development Board, Uttar Pradesh government.

“Out of the 27 projects, detailed project reports of 10 projects will be prepared soon,” said Kumar.

In a bid to connect Ayodhya with the rest of the country, the Modi government has already approved ₹100-crore modernisation plan of the Ayodhya railway station. Construction activity is going on at rapid pace to complete this project.

In addition, Ayodhya will have an international airport.

After the Centre sanctioned ₹250 crore for construction of the Ayodhya airport, the Uttar Pradesh government has approved ₹321 crore to purchase additional land for the Ayodhya airport.

The state government has approved ₹1001.77 crore to purchase 555.66 acres of additional land for the construction of the airport, said the state government in a statement.

Also, a budgetary provision of ₹101 crore has been proposed for the development work at the airport in the state’s budget for 2021-22.

The Union government on October 4, 2018, had selected the Ayodhya airstrip for the Ayodhya-Hindon air route under the Regional Connectivity Scheme.

Earlier, on November 6, 2018, chief minister Yogi Adityanath had announced the development of the airstrip at Ayodhya for large aircraft such as A 320 and Boeing 737 and the construction of a suitable runway and terminal building.

The state government is also planning to set up Ayodhya Teertha Development Board to regulate all development activities in Ayodhya, said a senior official of the state government.

It is also planning a new township to decongest Ayodhya.

According to government officials, the new township will come up on 500 acres of land at Shahnawazpur on the Lucknow-Gorakhpur highway. The Uttar Pradesh Awas Vikas Parishad (UP Housing Board), a state government body, will implement the project.

“The new Ayodhya will come up on 500 acres of land. In phase one, development work will be carried out on 180 acres,” an official said.

The CM is also likely to apprise PM Modi about this proposed new township.

Besides, a provision of ₹300 crore has been made for the construction of an approach road to the Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya.

Also, a provision of ₹100 crore has been made for the development and beautification of tourism facilities in Ayodhya.

A member of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust is also likely to be present at this virtual meeting.

PM Modi had presided over the bhoomi pujan of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on August 5 last year.