U.P.: HC reserves order on maintainability of plea challenging AU VC’s appointment
The Allahabad high court on Thursday reserved its order on maintainability of a petition challenging appointment of Professor Sangeeta Srivastava, the vice chancellor of the Allahabad University (AU). The bench comprising Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal and Justice JJ Munir heard the public interest litigation (PIL) petition filed by an RTI activist Naveen Prakash Nautiyal from Uttarakhand.
According to the petitioner, Prof Sangeeta Srivastava does not have the minimum qualification required for appointment to the post of vice chancellor. Therefore, she should be removed from the post. Senior advocate Prashant Bhushan appeared for the petitioner, while advocate Kshitij Shailendra appeared for the Allahabad University.
-
Increase sampling for early detection of TB cases: U.P. health dept
In a circular sent to all chief medical officers in the state and hospitals, doctors have been asked to send samples of at least 5% of the patients (suspected to be suffering with TB) coming to the OPD for TB test. Experts said this could be the best method to track missing TB cases. The initiative aims to increase referral of TB cases from hospitals, including private ones too.
-
‘ABHM to recite Hanuman Chalisa at Shahi Eidgah on Dec 6 if it is not sealed by Janmashtami’
The Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha (ABHM) would recite 'Hanuman Chalisa' on the premises of Shahi Eidgah Mosque on December 6 this year if the Mathura administration failed to seal the 'disputed' site by Janmashtami this year, said national president of ABHM, Rajyashree Chaudhary, during her Mathura visit on Thursday.
-
Leaders with clean image to be given preference, says Farooq
Apprehensive about poaching of his leaders, National Conference president Farooq Abdullah during an interaction with party leadership in Srinagar said leaders with clean image will be given preference among party's rank and file.
-
Rain pounds J&K, Himachal, MeT expects improvement today
Rains lashed parts of Jammu and Kashmir, including the Amarnath cave shrine, along with Himachal Pradesh on Thursday, bringing down the temperatures across the region. Since early morning, many parts of the Himalayan valley and some parts of Jammu division and Ladakh received mild to moderate rainfall. As the day progressed the intensity of the precipitation decreased. J&K and Ladakh meteorological department director Sonam Lotus said mild rains have continued since Wednesday.
-
Maharashtra rains: Video shows people risking lives to catch fish in Chandrapur
Incessant rainfall in Mumbai and several other parts of Maharashtra have led to waterlogging, delays in train schedules and natural disasters. The water level has also risen in some reservoirs due to heavy rainfall, but people on Thursday were seen risking their lives to catch fish despite the Pakadiguddam dam overflowing in Chandrapur district. The water level has increased in all reservoirs, including Irai dam, due to torrential rainfall in the district since last week.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics