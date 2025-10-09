UP hits 800 MW rooftop solar capacity, eyes 1,000 MW goal

Uttar Pradesh has achieved 800 MW of installed rooftop solar capacity as of September 2025, marking major progress towards its target of generating 1,000 MW through rooftop solar plants by the end of the year under the National Energy Development Agency (NEDA). So far, over 2.39 lakh rooftop solar systems have been installed across the state. (For representation)

So far, over 2.39 lakh rooftop solar systems have been installed across the state. Unlike Rajasthan, which utilises large stretches of wasteland for solar projects, UP has focused on rooftop and distributed systems due to limited land availability. This strategy has enabled optimal space use in both urban and rural areas without relying on expansive solar farms, officials said.

Experts point out that traditional ground-mounted solar projects require about 4,000 acres for 1,000 MW of capacity, which is roughly equivalent to five major industrial zones. UP’s rooftop model, they note, represents a more space-efficient and sustainable approach, positioning the state as a frontrunner in renewable energy despite land constraints.

NEDA director Inderjit Singh said, “Uttar Pradesh has taken a commanding lead in India’s rooftop solar sector, recording the highest number of installations in the country for the third consecutive month under the ambitious ‘PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana’.”

“The state registered an impressive 31,482 new rooftop solar systems in September 2025 alone, contributing more than 100 MW of clean energy capacity in a month. With this, the total number of domestic rooftop solar installations in the state has reached 2.39 lakh, making it the third highest in total installations across India and the number one state in terms of total applications. We hope to cross the mark of 3 lakh rooftop installations and 1000 MW rooftop solar power generation in the state by year-end,” explained.

“The rooftop solar boom is fuelling parallel growth in the state’s clean energy ecosystem. This exponential growth reveals the scale of opportunity in solar equipment manufacturing, warehousing and logistics,” he added.

The ‘PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana’ provides up to 300 units of free electricity per month for eligible households. The initiative is supported by central subsidies of up to ₹78,000 and state subsidies up to ₹30,000, significantly reducing the cost burden for consumers.

To date, the state has received approximately ₹1,667 crore in central and ₹400 crore in state subsidies, catalysing over ₹2,000 crore in combined public and private investment. The scheme has also generated over 45,000 direct and 50,000 indirect jobs, enabling thousands of youth to enter the clean energy workforce as technicians, installers and entrepreneurs, NEDA officials said.

They pointed out that the newly added rooftop solar systems were expected to generate approximately 150 million units (kWh) of green electricity annually, enough to power nearly 1.5 lakh households. This clean energy push would help the state avoid the use of around 60,000 tonnes of coal every year, significantly reducing dependence on fossil fuels, they added.

The solar systems are also projected to cut carbon dioxide emissions by over 1.1 lakh tonnes annually, contributing meaningfully to India’s climate goals.

The widespread adoption of rooftop solar power is expected to provide financial relief of ₹200-250 crore every year to consumers through reduced electricity bills, officials said.