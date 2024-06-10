UP leads in opening Jan Dhan accounts in the country

Uttar Pradesh has topped among states in the country in opening Jan Dhan accounts and boasts of having the highest number of women beneficiaries of the scheme. (Pic for representation)

The state leads in implementation of all other central government’s welfare schemes for the underprivileged under CM Yogi’s continuous monitoring, ensuring that the schemes are executed with quality and punctuality, according to a government press release.

According to the latest Finance Ministry report, UP tops the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana rankings. While the number of Jan Dhan account holders nationwide exceeds 52 crore, UP alone accounts for 9.33 crore, the highest among all states. Notably, nearly five crore of these account holders are women.

According to the latest data released by the Department of Financial Services of the Union Finance Ministry, there are 9,33,66,265 account holders in UP under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana.

As of May 29, there are 6.71 crore (67.18 million) account holders residing in rural and semi-urban areas, while 2.61 crore (26.18 million) are impoverished individuals living in urban and metropolitan cities. Altogether, ₹47,427.21 crore has been deposited into the accounts of these 9.33 crore (93.36 million) account holders.

At the same time, the number of RuPay cardholders in the state is 6,14,39,064, the highest in the country. In addition, while the number of women Jan Dhan account holders in the country is 29.11 crore, in UP, this number is about 5 crore, more than half of the total number of account holders in the state.

In the previous financial year, 2023-24, approximately 65 lakh new Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan accounts were opened in Uttar Pradesh. Aadhaar seeding has been completed for over 91 percent of these accounts. By March, 2023, the state had 8.68 crore Jan Dhan accounts, which increased to 9.28 crore by March 2024. According to the latest data, this number reached 9.33 crore by May 29, 2024.

The Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana is a national mission to provide comprehensive banking facilities to every family. These include at least one basic banking account, financial literacy, loan access, insurance, and pension services. Beneficiaries also receive a RuPay debit card, including accident insurance covering ₹one lakh, the release said.

Crucially, all financial benefits from the government—whether from the Centre, state, or local bodies—are delivered directly to beneficiaries’ accounts through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), maintaining complete transparency in the process.