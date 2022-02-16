UP mulls courses in electric vehicle, drone industry

To make Uttar Pradesh a hub of electric vehicle and drone technicians, the technical education department in Uttar Pradesh has decided to encourage technical and vocational institutes to introduce courses tailored to suit the requirements of these industries, officials said.

The industrial training institutes (ITIs) in the state could introduce courses in drone pilot and drone technicians’ course, they said.

“Electric vehicle and drone industries are two most booming segments in the technology sector. Experts suggest that these segments are set to expand in coming days. We want to enable students to benefit from this boom,” said secretary, technical education, Alok Kumar.

The technical education department has asked educational institutes and experts from the concerned industries to curate a course which can be introduced at the earliest.

“The move is part of our efforts to introduce job-oriented courses. The technical education department also takes suggestion from representatives of various segments in the industries to refine technical courses.” he said. Courses in machine learning and artificial intelligence have already been introduced, he added.

Professor PK Mishra, vice chancellor of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University said, “In addition to training of manpower in assembly and flying, AKTU will also be involved in the research and development in the area. A state of art workshop will be organised at the Centre for Advanced Studies (CAS) at the university too,” he said.

“It is a welcome move and research projects will be undertaken to develop, ideathon,” said prof Vineet Kansal, director at the Institute of Engineering and Technology (IET), Lucknow.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON