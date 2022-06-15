U.P.: Order issued to attach realty firm’s properties worth ₹ 116.23 cr
Lucknow Properties worth ₹116.23 crore of Rohtas Projects Private Ltd director Paresh Rastogi will be attached under the provisions of the Gangsters Act. Police officials said an order regarding the attachment of Rastogi’s properties was issued by Lucknow police commissionerate on Tuesday.
A senior police official said the properties, including buildings, clubs and cars among others, would be attached soon. He said as many as 82 FIRs of fraud, forgery and criminal breach of trust had been registered against Rastogi and his aides in five police stations of Lucknow police commissionerate since 2017.
He said as many as 60 FIRs has been lodged with Hazratganj police station alone, followed by 18 with Vibhuti Khand police station, two with Chinhat police while one FIR each was lodged with Gautampalli and Gosainganj police stations.
In a press note issued by Lucknow Police, the official said at least two commercial buildings, a club, four cars and other properties worth ₹1,16,23,13,675 would be attached under section 14(1) of the Gangster Acts.
He said these properties included Kailash building on Rana Pratap Marg, KS Trident building near Badshahnagar crossing, properties in the name of Scorpio Club, three sedan and one hatchback cars.
The press note said the action was being taken under the state government’s 100 days’ work plan to initiate action against offenders and seize their properties. It further stated Paresh Rastogi launched his projects around 15 years ago and procured multiple properties by duping gullible investors in the name of providing residential and commercial plots at multiple locations in the state capital.
