U.P. to have criminals’ fingerprints database soon

The Uttar Pradesh Police will soon prepare a database of fingerprints of criminals and regular offenders to keep a check on them by retrieving their records by just scanning their fingers, cops in the know of things said. The National Crime Records Bureau has already initiated the national automated fingerprint identification system to check movements of nomadic criminals. (For Representation)

They said it will help in tracing the criminals by matching fingerprints found on the spot or crime with those available in the database. The officiating director general of police (DGP), U.P., RK Vishwakarma has issued ordered to prepare the database following which the process has been initiated at the ground level.

A senior police official said the detailed directions have been issued to all district police chiefs and other police wings to ensure collecting the fingerprints of every arrested criminal.

He said the database would be really helpful in tracking the movement of nomadic criminals who move around different states to commit crimes and easily get away when arrested by the local police in absence of their crime record with any particular district or state.

The official said the National Crime Records Bureau, however, has already initiated the national automated fingerprint identification system to check movements of nomadic criminals or criminals and gangs that operate in more than one state.

“The entire criminal record and details of other crime associates as well as the modus operandi and other details of the criminal and their gang will be available by just scanning their fingers whenever they are arrested in any district. Earlier, criminals used to tell their wrong identity to get away whenever arrested,” he added.

He further said the criminals will be first taken to national automated fingerprint identification system cell before taking them to produce in the court after arrest to scan their finger prints.

He said this cell will be soon established in every district to scan the fingerprints of criminals and thereafter link their entire crime record to access it whenever they are arrested next time.

The cop said the work to scan the fingerprints was there in the past but it had been expedited after the directives of the new DGP.