U.P. revenue up by 1,052 crore till May

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Jun 05, 2025 09:18 PM IST

“In the main tax and non-tax revenue items, a total revenue of ₹35,563.74 crore was received till May 2025-26 fiscal as compared to ₹34,511.64 crore revenue collected till May 2024-25, said finance minister Suresh Khanna

Uttar Pradesh recorded an increase of 1052.10 crore in its tax and non-tax revenue collections till May this financial year as compared to the same period in last fiscal.

UP finance minister Suresh Khanna gave this information to the media on June 5. (HT file)
Giving this information to the media at his office in the state assembly on Thursday, finance minister Suresh Khanna said, “In the main tax and non-tax revenue items, a total revenue of 35,563.74 crore was received till May 2025-26 fiscal as compared to 34,511.64 crore revenue collected till May 2024-25. Thus, 1,052.10 crore more revenue has been collected.”

He further said under GST, a total revenue of 14,152.51 crore has been collected till May 2025, while the total revenue collected till May 2024 was 15,001.32 crore. “Under VAT, a total revenue of 4,006.78 crore has been received till May 2025 as compared to the revenue of 3,846.73 crore collected till May 2024,” the minister said.

On the revenue collected by excise and stamp and registration departments, he said, “Under excise, a total revenue of 9,187.96 crore has been collected till May 2025 as against the total revenue of 8,352.58 crore collected till May 2024. Under stamp and registration, the cumulative revenue receipt till May 2025 is 5,676.76 crores whereas last year the cumulative receipt till May 2024 was 4,904.91 crore.”

The cumulative revenue collected by the transport department till May 2025 is 1,981.63 crore as compared to 1842.13 crore collected till May last year. Under geology and mining, the cumulative revenue till May 2025 is 558.10 crore as against the cumulative revenue of 563.97 crore collected till May last fiscal, Khanna said.

