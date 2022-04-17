UP: “Roza Iftar” hosted for Muslim women at a Lucknow mosque
In a first in the state capital, president, All India Muslim Women Personal Law Board, Shaista Amber organised a ‘Roza Iftar’ for the women of Rising Beyond The Ceiling (RBTC), Uttar Pradesh Chapter, at Ambar Masjid here on Saturday.
RBTC shines a spotlight on Muslim women’s contributions to nation-building in a variety of ways and professions. It aims to make Muslim women’s stories more visible, provide positive role models for future generations and boost young women’s confidence and ambition in all spheres.
On the occasion, Muslim women also offered “namaz” in the mosque. A separate wing is attached to the mosque premises for women to pray there. The iftar get together was attended by RBTC, UP, coordinator Sabiha Ahmad and media coordinator Mohsina Mirza. Other eminent members who graced the occasion included Arjumand Zaidi, Lubna and Maryam Khan.
Sabiha Ahmad said she was extremely happy to see the arrangement made for Muslim women to offer prayers in the mosque. “They no longer need to go to some temporary place to offer prayers,” she added.
Speaking to media, Mohsina Mirza said, “All of us have prayed for peace after the ‘namaz’. We have all prayed that our children continue to get their due and there is an atmosphere of happiness everywhere in our country.”
Raj Thackeray intensifies Hindutva pitch, Sena calls him ‘neo-Hindu Owaisi’
Mumbai: A day after Raj Thackeray kick-started his party's formal shift towards Hindutva and cleared the decks for a possible truce with the Bharatiya Janata Party, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief was defiant on his demand that loudspeakers be pulled down from mosques. The MNS chief also announced a rally at Aurangabad and a visit to Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh. Shiv Sena derided Raj as a “neo-Hindu Owaisi” who was working on BJP's agenda.
Shiv Sena MLA Mangesh Kudalkar's wife Rajani found dead in Mumbai: Reports
Shiv Sena MLA Mangesh Kudalkar's wife Rajani was reportedly found dead in Rajani Kudalkar's Mumbai residence on Sunday. The police are suspecting suicide and sent the body for postmortem, according to news agency ANI. The body of Rajani Kudalkar was found hanging around 8.30 pm at her flat in Dignity Cooperative Housing Society at Nehru Nagar locality of Kurla East, news agency PTI quoted a police official as saying. Mangesh Kudalkar represents the Kurla assembly constituency.
Major fire breaks out at Sonepat factory, 100 employees rescued
A major fire broke out at a chemical factory in Sonepat's Kundli industrial area on Sunday, police said. The blaze was reported at Agson Global's unit around 5pm and at least 30 fire tenders, many of them from neighbouring Delhi, were rushed to the spot to douse the flames. Kundli station house officer Ranbir Singh said nearly 100 employees of the company have been rescued safely.
Delhi reports 12% increase in daily Covid-19 cases
The Covid-19 surge in the national capital continues. Delhi on Sunday recorded 517 cases in the last 24 hours, 56 more than Saturday's tally. No Covid-related deaths were reported in the national capital, the Delhi government's health bulletin revealed. The positivity rate in the national capital now stands at 4.21 per cent. The Delhi Disaster Management Authority will hold a meeting on Wednesday to assess the situation in the capital.
Kashmir: Militants manage to flee from encounter site in Anantnag
The militants who were engaged in a gunfight with security forces in south Kashmir's Anantnag district in which an army jawan was killed on Saturday have escaped from the encounter site, officials said on Sunday. They said that there was no further exchange of fire between militants and security forces near Watnar village of Anantnag. “The terrorists escaped after killing an army jawan,” said an official manning police control room, Anantnag.
