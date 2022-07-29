UP sees over 500 Covid cases in a day, first time in July
LUCKNOW Uttar Pradesh’s daily Covid tally crossed the 500-mark on Friday, for the first time in July. A total of 509 fresh cases were reported from the 79,702 Covid samples tested in the state in the past 24 hours, according to data from the state health department.
The state had reported 526 fresh cases on June 28, and the daily tally remained below 500 after that.
“A total 119460409 Covid samples have been tested in the state till now,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical health, in a press statement.
“In the past 24 hours, 410 patients recovered and till now 2074958 patients have defeated Covid infection,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general, Association of International Doctors.
UP had 2,966 active cases and majority among them were in home isolation. In the past 24 hours, the state administered 504966 doses of Covid vaccine while 348055581 doses had been administered so far.
In Lucknow, 81 new Covid cases were reported, including 33 women, while 66 patients recovered from the infection. Lucknow had 490 active cases.
Aliganj reported 20 new cases, Alambagh 10, Chinhat 8, Indira Nagar 6, Gosainganj 3 and Sarojini Nagar 2.
‘Irregularities’ in welfare schemes: Former Sangrur assistant labour commissioner given clean chit
Sangrur: Days after issuing a show-cause notice to then assistant labour commissioner of Sangrur, who is now posted as ALC, Ludhiana, for allegedly giving benefit of welfare schemes to ineligible persons, the Punjab Building and Other Construction Workers' Welfare Board of the state labour department has given clean chit to him.
1.1 lakh Indians, OCI cardholders visited Kartarpur gurdwara using corridor: Govt
New Delhi: A total of 1,10,670 Indians and overseas citizenship of India cardholders visited Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan using the Kartarpur corridor, the government said on Friday. The corridor linking Dera Baba Nanak in India's Gurdaspur with the gurdwara in Pakistan's Kartarpur was thrown open in November 2019. Gurdwara Darbar Sahib is located in Pakistan's Narowal district across the Ravi, about four km from the Dera Baba Nanak shrine.
Moga to be garbage-free under Swachh Bharat Mission
Moga : Under the Swachh Bharat Mission (Gramin), the Union government has decided to make villages of two districts of the country, including Moga in Punjab, free of liquid and solid wastes. The second district is in Odisha. Moga deputy commissioner Kulwant Singh said the work to make the villages garbage-free will be implemented jointly by the water supply and sanitation department and the panchayati raj department under MGNREGA.
Burberry’s new campaign features 4-year-old Sahib as first Sikh model
London : British Luxury brand Burberry has garnered a lot of applause for its inclusive campaign. The luxury brand recently launched their 'Back To School' kidswear campaign featuring London-based four-year-old Sikh child model Sahib Singh. Making waves for being inclusive and bringing to the fore diversity in fashion, Burberry has, for the first time, had a Sikh child model as the brand's face. Netizens are applauding the brand for the representation of South Asian faces.
SGPC shoots off legal notice to motivational speaker for animating 10th Sikh guru
The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee has sent a legal notice to a famous motivational speaker, Dr. Vivek Bindra, for allegedly animating the personality of the tenth Sikh guru, Guru Gobind Singh, and depicting the Sikh history in a wrong manner. SGPC assistant secretary, media, Kulwinder Singh Ramdas said that Bindra disobeyed despite the fact that animation or filming of personality of Sikh gurus is forbidden as per the order of Sri Akal Takht Sahib.
