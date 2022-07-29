UP sees over 500 Covid cases in a day, first time in July

LUCKNOW Uttar Pradesh’s daily Covid tally crossed the 500-mark on Friday, for the first time in July. A total of 509 fresh cases were reported from the 79,702 Covid samples tested in the state in the past 24 hours, according to data from the state health department.

The state had reported 526 fresh cases on June 28, and the daily tally remained below 500 after that.

“A total 119460409 Covid samples have been tested in the state till now,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical health, in a press statement.

“In the past 24 hours, 410 patients recovered and till now 2074958 patients have defeated Covid infection,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general, Association of International Doctors.

UP had 2,966 active cases and majority among them were in home isolation. In the past 24 hours, the state administered 504966 doses of Covid vaccine while 348055581 doses had been administered so far.

In Lucknow, 81 new Covid cases were reported, including 33 women, while 66 patients recovered from the infection. Lucknow had 490 active cases.

Aliganj reported 20 new cases, Alambagh 10, Chinhat 8, Indira Nagar 6, Gosainganj 3 and Sarojini Nagar 2.