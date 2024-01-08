U.P. set to get bevy of robots to fight blazes

Soon, remote-controlled robots will be seen dousing fires as the state fire department is set to introduce them for fire-fighting exercises. Lucknow CFO Mangesh Kumar testing a robot for dousing fire (HT Photo)

“Fire emergencies such as in chemical factories or places not easily accessible to humans will be dealt with by robots which will be completely remote controlled,” said Avinash Chandra, director general of police (DGP), UP Fire and Emergency Services.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

“Even though the system is in place in Delhi and Mumbai fire services, it will be the first in the state. It is available in the market and will soon be added into the UP Fire and Emergency Services fleet,” he added.

“To start with, after purchase, it will be given to big cities with a number of industries and chemical factories with greater chances of such fires. Later, we will induct more of them into our fire stations,” the DG said, adding that the recently concluded investors’ summit is expected to bring Rs35 lakh crore investment to give rise to rapid industrialization.

Robot to have belts over wheels like army tank

According to the fire department, the robot has a wireless remote attached that allows it to regulate the water spray. These robots can ascend stairs with ease thanks to a belt system akin to that of army tanks. The front section of the robots houses the sensor and camera. The sensor will approach the fire and, based on the temperature there, release water.

With its cameras, the robot can monitor many aspects of the fire site. This will make it simple to determine if someone is stuck inside or not. The robot will have a pipe fastened to its back so that it may spray water everywhere and collect water from the tankers stationed outside. This reduces the time needed to put out the fire safely and quickly. It also comes with a ventilation fan which can be used to keep the machine cool.

“The firefighters of UP Fire department will be given specialised training to operate the robot,” the DG said.

Lko fire service to get snake-like, remote-controlled water foam boom towers

Lucknow fire fighters will soon get high-tech equipment such as a multi articulated water tower, capable of move zig-zag like a snake through narrow lanes and rotating at 360 degrees, and rise to a height of 24 metres. These devices can be controlled remotely to attend to fire incidents in the city, said chief fire officer, Lucknow, Mangesh Kumar, adding that recently a demonstration was held at Chowk fire station.

The process to acquire these long-overdue robots is in the final stage and the machine will be coming to the Lucknow fire service.

“The advantage of the fire equipment is that it can drill and break the wall of glass or any sort of disturbance in the way,” the CFO added.