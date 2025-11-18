UP showcases its GCC Policy in Mumbai, impresses investors

The Invest UP on Monday showcased state’s Global Capability Centres (GCC) Policy 2024 and its robust investor-facilitation ecosystem at a high-level investor outreach roundtable in Mumbai. A high-level investor outreach roundtable was held in Mumbai on Monday. (Sourced)

The meeting brought together industry leaders, real estate investors, multinational companies, and financial stakeholders to explore opportunities in GCCs, R&D centres, data centres and advanced service hubs. The session underscored the state’s competitive advantages —a powerful mix of fiscal incentives, abundant talent, world-class connectivity, and hands-on facilitation.

“Uttar Pradesh is uniquely positioned to drive India’s next wave of high-value growth. With a young population, modern infrastructure and competitive costs, the state offers a future-ready environment for investors,” said Alok Kumar, additional chief secretary, infrastructure & industrial development, Uttar Pradesh.

Shashank Chaudhary, additional CEO, Invest UP, said: “The UP GCC Policy 2024 is designed to attract knowledge-intensive and R&D-led investments. From payroll subsidies and IPR reimbursements to capital and land support, the policy lowers early-stage risks while enabling scale.”

“Coupled with our single-window Nivesh Mitra system and dedicated relationship managers to streamline approvals and enhance ease of doing business, investors experience faster decision cycles and predictable governance,” he added.

Industry leaders, including Anuj Chopra, COO, Haier India, praised Uttar Pradesh’s emphasis on innovation and technology-driven growth. Participants reaffirmed their interest in co-developing campuses, data centres, and talent-linked facilities, noting that policy clarity and proactive facilitation are transforming investor curiosity into concrete commitments.

Rajiv Goyal, senior vice president at Havells India, expressed strong appreciation for the progressive investment climate in the state. Several other GCC players were also present and highlighted their interest in the state’s job-ready talent pool, robust infrastructure and the incentives offered by the government.

By connecting financial institutions, REITs, occupiers and service-sector leaders with Invest UP teams, the Mumbai outreach leveraged the city’s corporate ecosystem to translate strategic discussions into land and project-level commitments — reinforcing Uttar Pradesh’s emergence as a future-ready destination for global capability centres and innovation-led growth.

Additional CS Alok Kumar also met the CFOs of Ultratech and Grasim from the Aditya Birla Group. He interacted with the top management of Supreme Industries and the Hinduja Group as well.