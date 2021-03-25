UP students till Class 8 to be promoted without exams

The state basic education department has decided to promote all 1.8 crore students of Classes 1 to 8 without exams, as the state government has ordered closure of schools from March 24 to 31. This is for the second consecutive year that students have been promoted without exams.

A letter to the principals of all government and private schools has been sent by the primary education department directing them to promote students of Class 1 to 8 to the next class. Vijay Kiran Anand, director general, basic education, said that the new session of Classes 1 to 8 will begin from April 1.

However, he said that a performance-based assessment of students will be done in April end on the basis of last year’s school syllabus. “But no student will be denied promotion to the next level under the Right to Education Act,” he said.

A decision on holding offline or online classes will be taken shortly after assessing the second surge of Covid-19 in the state.