IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / UP to cover 4.80 lakh health workers in 3rd and 4th round of Covid vaccination
The UP health department says it has done all preparation for the next two rounds of Covid-19 vaccination in the state.(Bloomberg/Representational)
The UP health department says it has done all preparation for the next two rounds of Covid-19 vaccination in the state.(Bloomberg/Representational)
lucknow news

UP to cover 4.80 lakh health workers in 3rd and 4th round of Covid vaccination

  • Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has asked for the completion of healthcare workers’ vaccination on schedule.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Lucknow
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 10:36 AM IST

The Uttar Pradesh government plans to cover 4.80 lakh healthcare workers in the third and fourth rounds of the Covid-19 vaccination drive, to be carried out across the state on January 28 and 29 respectively.

The state health and family welfare department stated that 2.60 lakh healthcare workers will be vaccinated during 2,303 sessions between 9 am to 5 pm on January 28; whereas, 2.20 lakh healthcare workers will be given the vaccine doses in 2,100 vaccine sessions organised in the 75 districts on January 29 during the same hours.

CM Yogi Adityanath has asked for the completion of healthcare workers’ vaccination on schedule, said additional chief secretary, information, Navneet Sehgal.

The state government has decided to cover vaccination for all healthcare workers in the state on four days-- January 28 and 29, February 4 and 5. The vaccination of the frontline workers will commence from February 11.

During Covid vaccination drive held on January 16, the health department could vaccinate only 22,643 healthcare workers against the target of 31,700. Again on January 22, 1.01 lakh health workers were given vaccine jabs against the target of 1.50 lakh. The health workers who missed the dose in the earlier two rounds can avail the jab in the coming rounds.

Before the launch of the first round of vaccination on January 16, Uttar Pradesh had received a consignment of 1,055,500 Covishield and 20,000 Covaxin doses.

Additional chief secretary, health and family welfare, Amit Mohan Prasad said the health department has completed preparations for completing the vaccination of the healthcare workers in four rounds. We have adequate vaccines in the cold chains across the state; the vaccinators are trained; the vaccination centers are equipped; the data of the health workers has been updated on the CoWin portal, he said.

Also Read: Priyanka Gandhi reconnects with Amethi, plans public meeting next month

Additional chief secretary, information, Navneet Sehgal said, in the last 24 hours 173 fresh Covid-19 cases were reported in the state, while 333 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery.

At present, there are 6,368 active Covid-19 cases in the state, including 1,706 patients, who are in home isolation. Four deaths have been reported in the last twenty four hours, taking the death toll to 8,636. Two deaths have been reported from Lucknow, while one death each has been reported from Prayagraj and Rampur, Sehgal said.

He said, 1.03 lakh samples were tested on Tuesday taking the total test tally to 2.74 crore. The health workers have surveyed 15.24 crore people across the state, he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
uttar pradesh news india covid 19 vaccine
app
Close
e-paper
The culling operation carried out on Tuesday was the biggest in recent years. (HT_PRINT)
The culling operation carried out on Tuesday was the biggest in recent years. (HT_PRINT)
lucknow news

Bird Flu: Over 7,100 birds culled in UP’s biggest-ever operation since 2013

By Brajendra K Parashar | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Lucknow
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 10:08 AM IST
  • In two previous culling operation this year in Uttar Pradesh, some poultry birds were killed in Sherpur area in Pilibhit district and wild birds were culled in Kanpur zoo earlier this month.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Congress general secratary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has told party workers that she is willing to attend public meetings in Amethi starting next month.(PTI)
Congress general secratary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has told party workers that she is willing to attend public meetings in Amethi starting next month.(PTI)
lucknow news

Priyanka Gandhi reconnects with Amethi, plans public meeting next month

By Umesh Raghuvanshi | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Lucknow
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 09:30 AM IST
  • Priyanka said the Congress party’s first priority was to rebuild and strengthen the party organization in the constituency.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath inspects the Chauri Chaura martyrs' memorial site in Gorakhpur, Wednesday. (PTI)
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath inspects the Chauri Chaura martyrs' memorial site in Gorakhpur, Wednesday. (PTI)
lucknow news

UP CM Adityanath says plans afoot to make Ayodhya major tourist centre

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 09:27 AM IST
The chief minister was speaking at a programme, Ram Mandir Nidhi Samarpan Abhiyan, organised in the Gorakhnath temple in Gorakhpur to raise funds for the construction of the Ram Temple
READ FULL STORY
Close
The dissenting farmer leaders claim this is not the right time to withdraw support to the agitation.(PTI)
The dissenting farmer leaders claim this is not the right time to withdraw support to the agitation.(PTI)
lucknow news

Fissures in BKU Bhanu over withdrawal from farmers protest, leaders defy call S

By S Raju | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Meerut
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 08:33 AM IST
  • A senior farmer leader of the group, Chaudhary Diwakar Singh said he was shocked by the decision to suspend the movement taken by the group’s chief and has therefore convened an emergency meeting of the organization's office bearers in the area on Thursday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Anganwadi worker Sumitra Devi. (Anil Kumar Maurya/HT Photo)
Anganwadi worker Sumitra Devi. (Anil Kumar Maurya/HT Photo)
budget

‘Hope govt fulfils dream of a respectable salary’: Sumitra Devi

By K Sandeep Kumar, Hindustan Times, Prayagraj
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 04:26 AM IST
  • I had to learn about Covid-19 and ways to protect people from it so that I could guide women and kids in my area, says Devi, an anganwadi worker.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Akhilesh at the tractor rally that Samajwadi Party held in Saifai, Etawah on Tuesday(HT Photo)
Akhilesh at the tractor rally that Samajwadi Party held in Saifai, Etawah on Tuesday(HT Photo)
lucknow news

Akhilesh Yadav accuses BJP of turning resentment of farmers into anger

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 12:14 PM IST
He said the government should immediately withdraw the farm laws considering it as its moral responsibility.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The FIR was filed under Section 505-statements conducing to public mischief and Section 506- criminal intimidation of the IPC(Dheeraj Dhawan/HT Photo)
The FIR was filed under Section 505-statements conducing to public mischief and Section 506- criminal intimidation of the IPC(Dheeraj Dhawan/HT Photo)
lucknow news

3 UP scribes booked for ‘public mischief’ over a government event involving kids

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Kanpur
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 08:34 AM IST
  • The function in question was held to mark the UP foundation day and was attended by state minister for technology, other public representatives and the district administration.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The time capsule was buried 30 feet deep in the park opposite Victoria Gate during Republic Day celebrations to mark the university’s eventful centenary year on Tuesday. (HT Photo)
The time capsule was buried 30 feet deep in the park opposite Victoria Gate during Republic Day celebrations to mark the university’s eventful centenary year on Tuesday. (HT Photo)
lucknow news

On Republic Day, time capsule buried to mark 100 years of AMU

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 04:36 PM IST
A committee has been constituted to sort out the modalities for excavating a capsule buried on January 8, 1877 by Lord Lytton (the then Viceroy and Governor General of India)
READ FULL STORY
Close
The middle part depicted the Ram Mandir, which is the epitome of Ayodhya’s cultural identity associated with mass sentiments and devotion.(DD News)
The middle part depicted the Ram Mandir, which is the epitome of Ayodhya’s cultural identity associated with mass sentiments and devotion.(DD News)
india news

R-Day: UP tableau displays Ayodhya’s Ram Temple, Deepotsava celebration

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 01:16 PM IST
The first part of the tableau showed Maharishi Valmiki composing the Ramayana. The middle part depicted the Ram Mandir, which is the epitome of Ayodhya’s cultural identity associated with mass sentiments and devotion.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (AP)
Representational image. (AP)
lucknow news

Covid-19: Uttar Pradesh to finish vaccinating all health workers by Feb 5 in phase 1

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 09:13 AM IST
The remaining 775,000 or so health workers will be vaccinated in the four rounds to be organised at the end of January and beginning of February
READ FULL STORY
Close
The mosque site in Dhannipur village near Ayodhya town.(HT Photo)
The mosque site in Dhannipur village near Ayodhya town.(HT Photo)
lucknow news

Dhannipur mosque project to formally begin on Jan 26 in UP's Ayodhya: Trust

PTI, Lucknow
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 09:45 PM IST
The mosque is coming up in the Uttar Pradesh district pursuant to the Supreme Court verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi case.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In a tweet in Hindi, Mayawati said, "To fulfill the demands of the agitating farmers, BSP requests the Central Government to withdraw these farm laws. I hope that no new tradition starts on Republic Day and there is no untoward incident in the national capital."(ANI FILE PHOTO)
In a tweet in Hindi, Mayawati said, "To fulfill the demands of the agitating farmers, BSP requests the Central Government to withdraw these farm laws. I hope that no new tradition starts on Republic Day and there is no untoward incident in the national capital."(ANI FILE PHOTO)
lucknow news

Mayawati requests Centre to withdraw farm laws ahead of R-Day celebrations

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 01:32 PM IST
Farmers from all across the country are expected to march towards Delhi in order to take part in the scheduled rally. Tractors from Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan have reached on Tikri border as the farmers sit in for protest for nearly two months.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aligarh Muslim University. (HT Photo)
Aligarh Muslim University. (HT Photo)
lucknow news

AMU to bury time capsule of its 100-year history on Republic Day

By Hemendra Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 11:33 AM IST
The five-foot-long capsule weighing 1.5 tonnes will be placed 30 feet beneath the ground and the event would be telecast online
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image.
Representational Image.
lucknow news

UP: Arrested on kidnapping charge, teen now booked under anti-conversion law

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 11:04 AM IST
The 17-year-old boy, who allegedly abducted the girl from a Ghazipur village, has been produced before court and sent to a juvenile home while police investigate the case further
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image.
Representational Image.
lucknow news

UP considers reducing liquor quota limit for homes

By Brajendra K Parashar
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 02:14 PM IST
Also, the new excise policy approved by the state Cabinet two weeks ago made a license mandatory for stocking liquor above the prescribed limit at home
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP