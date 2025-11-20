UP to hook foodies with live fish cooking

The state department of fisheries is set to roll out an initiative that intends to popularise the consumption of freshwater fish and, thereby, increase their sales pan Uttar Pradesh. (For representation)

Under the initiative, which will begin from Lucknow, people will choose live fish in tanks on board mobile vans and carts. The fish of their choice will be cleaned and cooked fresh on the spot.

According to officials, the initiative will prominently feature popular Indian major carp species such as rohu, katla, bhakur, mrigal, and nayan. The department believes that the transparency and freshness ensured by live selection will encourage more individuals to include freshwater fish in their diet since they are a rich source of protein.

Uttar Pradesh has witnessed a two-fold rise in fish consumption over the past seven years. While the state produced 6.62 metric tonnes of fish in 2018, the figure has now climbed to 15.40 metric tonnes annually, all of which is consumed within the state. Officials aim to double both production and consumption within the next six years by reintroducing residents to traditional carp varieties that have long been part of regional cuisine.

Principal secretary (Fisheries and Animal Husbandry) Mukesh Meshram said more fish carts with live tank setups will be deployed across districts as part of a promotional drive. “This initiative will be extended to every district in the state,” he said.

To strengthen the fisheries supply chain, the government has distributed 2,210 cycles and 338 motorcycles with iceboxes affixed on them, and 47 insulated fish vans, in addition to establishing 101 fish-selling centres and 71 kiosks.

Meshram added that increasing consumption will naturally drive higher production. The department also plans to promote fish tourism, supported by more rearing facilities and river ranching of fish fingerlings.

Highlighting the sector’s fast returns, he said, “In most investments, one has to wait for a significant period before seeing gains, but in fisheries, returns can be realised within months. That’s why freshwater fish vans will be promoted under the PPP model. Next month, such vans will start running in Lucknow.”