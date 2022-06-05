UP to set up WTPs for clean water for kids in schools
The Uttar Pradesh government will set up water treatment plants (WTPs) based on ultrafiltration technology in schools, to provide pure and safe drinking water to children to protect them from diseases. Under the Chief Minister’s RO Drinking Water Scheme, water will initially be provided in 28,041 schools spread over 14 districts of the state, a government press release read.
The state government plans to set up similar WTPs all over the state later to ensure the provision of clean drinking water in all schools.
The state government’s objective in setting up WTPs in schools is to protect school children from all diseases caused by contaminated water. The provision of safe drinking water will also go a long way in the prevention of communicable diseases.
The Yogi 2.0 government has increased the budgetary provision under Jal Jeevan Mission from ₹15,000 crore in the financial year 2021-22 to 19,500 crore in 2022-23 and aims at providing clean tap water to every household in the state by the year 2024.
Operation Kayakalp
The government launched Operation Kayakalp way back in 2019 to equip 30,000 secondary schools with smart classrooms, playgrounds, toilets, libraries, computer laboratories, art rooms and other modern facilities. The initiative also aimed to make pure drinking water available to children in schools.
Kolkata witnesses zero shadow moment
Explaining the phenomenon, astrophysicist Debiprosad Duari said, “People and any object, all around the world, staying between the Tropic of Cancer and Tropic of Capricorn lose their shadows, though momentarily, twice a year. These two moments are called zero shadow moments. " This happens when the sun is exactly overhead.
‘Happens at rallies too’: TMC MP amid crowd mismanagement claims at KK's concert
Bengali actor-turned TMC MP Dev's statement comes after Kolkata Police chief Vineet Goyal said on Friday that there was no situation at KK's concert where attendees were short of space. He, however, added that police are introducing measures to prevent overcrowding and to provide emergency medical aid if there is any need for the same. Goyal also said that at no point was KK mobbed, with a police arrangement under an assistant commissioner in place long begore the singer's arrival at Nazrul Mancha.
Unnecessary controversy, says ex-CM as Bommai govt dissolves textbook panel
In an order issued on Friday, the Karnataka government said it has an open mind regarding revision of objectionable elements in text books and that a decision has been made to appropriately revise the issues related to 12th century reformer Basvaranna.
Mumbai: Man gets death penalty for sexually assaulting and killing minor in 2019
While delivering the verdict, the special POCSO court said that the accused could not be allowed to stay in society because, once released, he may repeat the same offence. The court also refused to grant the accused leniency, declaring out that such a man who abused minor girls one after another did not deserve the same.
‘Yet to get his wedding album’: Bank manager killed in J&K married 3 months ago
Vijay Kumar Beniwal's father, Om Prakash Beniwal, who is a teacher in a government school in Nohar tehsil of Hanumangarh, said, “I spoke to him last night. Today at 11am, when I was having food, someone called me and said that there was news running on TV that Vijay Kumar was shot at. I immediately switched on the TV and saw the same.”
