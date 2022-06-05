UP to set up WTPs for clean water for kids in schools

The Uttar Pradesh government will set up water treatment plants (WTPs) based on ultrafiltration technology in schools, to provide pure and safe drinking water to children to protect them from diseases. Under the Chief Minister’s RO Drinking Water Scheme, water will initially be provided in 28,041 schools spread over 14 districts of the state, a government press release read.

The state government plans to set up similar WTPs all over the state later to ensure the provision of clean drinking water in all schools.

The state government’s objective in setting up WTPs in schools is to protect school children from all diseases caused by contaminated water. The provision of safe drinking water will also go a long way in the prevention of communicable diseases.

The Yogi 2.0 government has increased the budgetary provision under Jal Jeevan Mission from ₹15,000 crore in the financial year 2021-22 to 19,500 crore in 2022-23 and aims at providing clean tap water to every household in the state by the year 2024.

Operation Kayakalp

The government launched Operation Kayakalp way back in 2019 to equip 30,000 secondary schools with smart classrooms, playgrounds, toilets, libraries, computer laboratories, art rooms and other modern facilities. The initiative also aimed to make pure drinking water available to children in schools.