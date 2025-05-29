Search Search
Thursday, May 29, 2025
New Delhi
U.P. top milk producer in country

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
May 29, 2025 10:41 PM IST

The state produced 388 lakh metric tonnes of milk in 2023-2024, marking a 7 percent increase from the previous year

Uttar Pradesh remains the leading state in milk production achieving a total of 388 lakh metric tonnes in 2023-2024, marking a 7 percent increase from the previous year, according to district domestic product estimates for 2023-2024 released by directorate of economics and statistics of the state planning department.

Uttar Pradesh’s top five districts in milk production in 2023-2024 are Bulandshahr, Meerut, Agra, Aligarh and Azamgarh. (For Representation)
The state, therefore, accounts for 16.2 percent of the national milk production. The state’s contribution to national egg production has increased from 3.29 percent in 2022-2023 to 4.15 percent in 2023-2024 and showed a remarkable growth of 29.9 percent in 2023-2024 in egg production as compared to 12.8 percent in 2022-2023.

The state’s top five districts in milk production in 2023-2024 are Bulandshahr, Meerut, Agra, Aligarh and Azamgarh.

According to principal secretary, planning department, Alok Kumar there has been a significant increase in the livestock, fisheries and forestry sectors of the state reflecting the strengthening of the traditional rural economy and expansion in the means of livelihood.

