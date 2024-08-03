U.P. will achieve ‘one district, one medical college’ goal soon: CM

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said Uttar Pradesh will soon realise the goal of ‘one district, one medical college’. Underscoring his government’s efforts, the CM stressed on the need for strengthening healthcare services in all medical colleges. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath during his visit to BRD Medical College in Gorakhpur on August 3. (Sourced)

He emphasised quality research and innovation along with technical upgradation for medical staff to uplift the healthcare system. Yogi expressed these views while addressing a gathering after distributing 483 laptops among MBBS students and paramedical staff at BRD Medical College, Gorakhpur. Earlier in the day, he reached here on a two-day visit.

The laptops were presented under Swami Vivekananda Youth Empowerment Scheme. He said a number of new medical colleges had come up in various districts and that two new medical colleges—one each in Ballia and Balrampur—will be set up soon.

The CM said new medical colleges in Shamli and Sambhal would also start their academic session from this year. As per him, Uttar Pradesh will give admission to 10,500 MBBS seats from this year.

‘Keep patience in handling patients’

Yogi urged MBBS students and paramedical staff to keep patience in handling patients and their attendants. The CM appreciated the medical fraternity for their services towards mankind and appealed to them to focus on their technical upgradation to expand their outreach.

Yogi also inspected medical and paediatrics wards and took feedback from patients and their attendants at the BRD Medical College.

Applauding the cooperation extended by PM Modi, he said that a super speciality hospital for treatment of Japanese Encephalitis patients was granted by PM Modi along with a regional unit of Indian Council of Medical Research.