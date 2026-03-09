Upbeat Nigam looks forward to upcoming IPL season

Bowling all-rounder Vipraj Nigam believes in no shortcuts in life. That’s why he keeps on putting his best foot forward all the time. Vipraj Nigam in action during an IPL match in 2025 (HT File Photo)

There wasn’t much cricket at the end of the domestic season, but Barabanki’s Nigam chose to keep himself busy in the nets and local matches of Cricket Association Lucknow. He also took part in the DY Patil T20 Cup, a key pre-IPL event.

He got to rub shoulders with many IPL stars like Shreyas Iyer and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, using the opportunity to prepare for his second stint in the cash-rich extravaganza for Delhi Capitals.

“It was a perfect event to prepare for the next season of IPL. I didn’t miss even a single chance to perfect myself both in bowling and batting,” said Nigam, who was bought by Delhi Capitals last season.

Nigam, who is currently training at the National Centre of Excellence at Bengaluru, will join the DC camp soon, and is optimistic about a good show in the IPL, fueled by hard work.

The 21-year-old represents the next wave of domestic talent ready to storm the big leagues. He burst on to the scene last season with Uttar Pradesh in the Ranji Trophy, claiming 28 wickets at an impressive average of 24.5 while chipping in with crucial lower-order runs. His ability to spin the old ball with a mix of googlies, caught the eye of scouts. DC snapped him up for ₹50 lakh, a testament to his potential.

“It was a dream come true. But dreams don’t score runs or take wickets — hard work does,” said Nigam on Monday. “That’s why I am not leaving any stone unturned to make my presence felt in the upcoming season.”

During the pre-season camp at DC’s training facility in New Delhi, Nigam’s mornings started with strength training, followed by batting drills against express pacers like Anrich Nortje. Afternoons focussed on death bowling, honing yorkers under the guidance of head coach Ricky Ponting.

In a team with stars like T20 world champions Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav, Nigam is not shying away. Instead, he’s competing. What sets Nigam apart is his grounded philosophy. He credits his family and local coach for instilling sincerity over shortcuts.

“Social media hype is temporary; sincere efforts last,” he says, scrolling past distractions on his phone. His mantra echoes in every session: bowl long spells, bat with intent, recover smartly. Fitness trackers show him logging 15,000 steps daily, blending yoga with gym to build resilience for T20’s demands.

IPL looms large with Delhi Capitals aiming to reclaim playoff glory. Nigam knows opportunities arise from injuries or form dips, but he’s preparing as a starter. “My goal? Play all 14 matches, take 15 wickets, score 200 runs,” he declares ambitiously. Mentored by veterans, he’s adapting to Powerplay restrictions and the dew factor.

For Nigam, this isn’t just about IPL stardom, but it’s about proving Uttar Pradesh’s domestic pipeline runs deep. Nigam, who took 11 wickets and scored 142 runs in his first season with DC, said that he wanted to focus more on bowling this year. “That’s the plan as I know how important leg spin is in T20 cricket as hitting big runs against a leg spinner is always a difficult proposition for a batter.”

His childhood coach Sarwar Nawab, who runs a cricket academy in Barabanki, feels that within a year’s time with Delhi Capitals, his young trainee has learnt the tricks of the trade and off-season training has helped him mature.

“Now, I see a lot of change in his bowling style. He is more attacking and has got more variations in his deliveries. His batting has always been a big plus for his game and I am sure that in the upcoming IPL, he will come out triumphant,” said Nawab.