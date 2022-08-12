Home / Cities / Lucknow News / UPCATET 2022: Candidates miffed at delay in counselling

UPCATET 2022: Candidates miffed at delay in counselling

lucknow news
Published on Aug 12, 2022 11:57 PM IST
U.P. Combined Agriculture Technology Entrance Test (UPCATET) 2022 was held on June 17 and the result was announced in July
Banda University registrar SK Singh said they were going by the rules laid by the state government. (For Representation)
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Candidates seeking admission to Master of Veterinary Science (MVSc) course in Banda Agricultural and Technological University have alleged that the university is not conducting counselling and this is delaying their admission.

The candidates claim that they have successfully passed Uttar Pradesh Combined Agriculture and Technology Entrance Test. Yet the Banda university is delaying the admission process without any reasons, they allege.

U.P. Combined Agriculture Technology Entrance Test (UPCATET) 2022 was held on June 17 and the result was announced in July. More than 21,000 candidates had appeared in entrance exam against 3000 seats.

Banda University registrar SK Singh said they were going by the rules laid by the state government. He said the state government in the steering committee meeting held in February 2022 had announced that final counselling will be done in January 2023 after students of BVSc complete their academic session.

He said Acharya Narendra Deva University of Agriculture And Technology, Kumarganj, Ayodhya, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel University, Meerut, and Chandra Shekhar Azad University of Agriculture & Technology, Kanpur, besides Banda Agricultural and Technological University were the four institutions which were entrusted the job of conducting the exam in rotation.

On August 3, the university issued a notification saying that all the candidates who appeared in the Uttar Pradesh Combined Agriculture and Technology Entrance Examination 2022 were hereby informed that the session for the candidates of Bachelor of Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry (BVSc & AH) will end in December 2022.

Hence in view of the completion of the current session in December, the counselling for MVSc course will start from January next year. Candidates like Mohit Yadav and many others said the counselling process should start soon after the result but the Banda university postponed the counselling. As per the candidates, delayed admission process will result in loss of academic year.

