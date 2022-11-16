U.P.decision on unaffiliated madrasas after legal opinion

LUCKNOW: The state government would upload details of 8441 unaffiliated madrasas identified during a survey, on the department portal. A detailed presentation on unaffiliated madrasas would also be made before chief minister Yogi Adityanath and the government would then take a “final decision” on these institutes after seeking legal opinion.

“We have received the survey report and according to that report, 8441 unaffiliated madrasas have been identified. In these madrasas, 7, 64, 164 students are studying,” UP’s minority affairs minister Dharampal Singh said.

He said a detailed presentation about unaffiliated madrasas would be made before chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

“After this, we would seek legal opinion and take an appropriate decision on the fate of these madrasas,” he added after reviewing the madrasa survey report.

“In the survey report, we have also received details of funding of these unaffiliated madrasas. A majority of them have indicated funding through ‘zakat’ (community funding) and donations,” the minister said. He reiterated that the government wanted to ensure that like all students, madrasa students also received modern education.

Meanwhile, BSP chief Mayawati slammed the Yogi government’s minority outreach and accused both BJP and RSS of ‘cheating’ minorities. “Their pasmanda (backward) outreach is a sham. The BJP and RSS’s concern for pasmanda is an eye-wash,” she tweeted.

Claiming the BJP’s new found love for ‘pasmanda Muslims’ as ‘new deceit’, she said, “The BJP’s intention and outlook towards Muslims are well known. Such is their negative outlook towards the Muslims that even under their government, Muslims continue to be as poor, backward and distressed as they were under the Congress rule,” Mayawati tweeted.

UP rolls out minority job fairs

The minority affairs department in the state rolled out job fairs for minority youth on Wednesday.

The job fairs for minorities, organised by the minority welfare department in the state, started from Lucknow, with the government claiming 465 job offers were made to youth by companies that participated in the government’s outreach campaign.

“Forty-four companies and about 2,500 youths participated in the exercise,” said UP’s junior minorities minister Danish Azad Ansari who also gave ‘offer letter’ to the selected participants at the job fair in the minority-dominated old city.

These job fairs would be organised in all 18 divisions of the state.

“We are starting from Lucknow and thereafter these job fairs would be held across the state in minority-dominated pockets. In Lucknow, camps were also organised to guide minority youth wanting to turn entrepreneurs,” Ansari said.

