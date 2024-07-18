UPEIDA inks deal for advanced defence testing facility in Lko

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) on Thursday signed an MoU with Midhani Group to set up the Advanced Material (Defence) Testing Foundation in the state capital, marking the state’s first and the country’s second defence testing infrastructure. Chief secretary Manoj Kumar Singh and Midhani Group CMD SK Jha during the signing of MoU in Lucknow on Thursday. (Sourced)

The mechanical and material testing facility will not only enhance India’s defence manufacturing infrastructure and promote innovation but also position Uttar Pradesh as a key defence sector hub. Present at the MoU signing were chief secretary Manoj Kumar Singh, Midhani Group CMD SK Jha, and additional CEO UPEIDA Hari Pratap Shahi, along with other officials.

This facility will not only help improve the quality of products being manufactured in the defence corridor but also aid in their marketing. Additionally, metal industries and MSMEs in Aligarh and Moradabad will benefit from the Advanced Material (Defence) Testing Foundation.

UPEIDA has been appointed as the implementing authority for this initiative, tasked with ensuring the timely completion of the project.

“Uttar Pradesh is playing a pivotal role in bolstering the nation’s defence infrastructure while striving to become a global hub for defence manufacturing and innovation,” said chief secretary Manoj Kumar Singh, adding that the construction of this defence testing infrastructure would propel the ‘Aatma Nirbhar Bharat’ campaign forward.

India is rapidly emerging as a significant aerospace and defence market globally, with anticipated requirements exceeding US $250 billion by 2025. The aerospace and defence (A&D) manufacturing sectors have been identified as focus areas under the ‘Make in India’ initiative. In line with this, the Ministry of Defence has established defence industrial corridors in Uttar Pradesh (UP DIC) and Tamil Nadu (TN DIC).