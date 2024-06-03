UPERC clears decks for UPPCL to purchase 450 MW wind power

bkparashar@hindustantimes.com It may be noted that the Union Ministry of Power (MoP) has increased the renewable power obligation (RPO) for discoms from 15% in 2023-24 to 29.91% in 2024-25. (Sourced)

LUCKNOW: In line with its renewable power obligation to gradually increase the supply of renewable energy to consumers in the state, reaching 21,500 MW by 2031-32, UP Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL) will purchase 450 MW of wind energy from the Solar Energy Corporation of India Ltd (SECI) on a long-term basis.

The UP Electricity Regulatory Commission (UPERC) has approved the power purchase agreement (PPA) between UPPCL and SECI, following the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CREC) recently adopting the tariff for wind energy. The UPPCL and SECI signed the PPA in June 2022.

“The commission approves the power procurement of 450 MW wind power at the tariff mentioned in Para 12 above, along with a trading margin of Rs. 0.07/kWh in terms of CERC Trading License Regulations,” the commission said in its order on May 24.

As per the agreement, UPPCL will buy wind power at ₹2.69 per unit from ReNew Naveen Urja Ltd, Green Infra Wind Energy Ltd, and Anupavan Renewable Pvt Ltd, and at ₹2.70 per unit from Adani Renewable Energy.

It may be noted that the Union Ministry of Power (MoP) has increased the renewable power obligation (RPO) for discoms from 15% in 2023-24 to 29.91% in 2024-25. This means that renewable power must comprise 29.91% of the total power that UPPCL will supply to consumers.

The ministry, via its notification dated February 1, 2024, further notified that an additional penalty will be levied to the tune of ₹3.72 per unit of shortfall in meeting the renewable energy consumption norms.

The RPO projections by UPPCL, as mentioned by UPERC in its order, reveal a significant shortfall in wind and other RPO categories like solar and hydro.

According to its roadmap, UPPCL needs to arrange 21,500 MW of renewable power by 2031-32 to meet its RPO obligations. This includes 8,500 MW of solar power, and 6,500 MW each of wind and hydro power.

“Of the 21,500 MW proposed, UPPCL has already contracted 3,000 MW of renewable power in 2023-24, and the remaining 18,500 MW needs to be arranged in the upcoming years,” a senior UPPCL official said.