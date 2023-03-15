UPPCL ready to deal with power men’s strike from March 16

The Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) management has made elaborate arrangements to deal with power employees proposed 72-hour token strike from March 16 night in response to a call by the UP Rajya Vidyut Karmchari Sanyukt Sangharsh Samiti to press its demand for implementation of the December 3, 2022 agreement. Power employees taking out rally in Lucknow on Tuesday. (Deepak Gupta/HT)

The agreement that the employees signed with the UPPCL management before ending the strike then, promises of employee welfare and discourages any action related to privatisation.

People aware of the development said that the corporation has made preparations to deal with the strike after chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra held a meeting with the senior officials of the energy department to take stock of the situation here on Monday.

Power employees, on the other hand, took out torch processions in various cities on Tuesday as a build-up to the strike after talks between their leaders and energy minister AK Sharma ended in a deadlock.

A senior UPPLC official said that commissioners and district magistrates have been alerted and asked to regularly review power supply situation in districts under them in close coordination with power department officials.

“Control rooms too have been set up in the Shakti Bahwan and in each discom so that consumers can lodge their complaint regarding power supply and the corporation would also seek services of retired personnel as well as the NTPC to run power plants,” he said.

The police, according to him, have been asked to sternly deal with those staging strike if they are found to cause any inconvenience to others. Leave of employees of energy corporations will also stand cancelled during the strike period.

Meanwhile, sangharsh samiti convenor Shailendra Dubey said that all the employees and engineers of energy corporations would proceed on a 72-hour token strike on the night of March 16 as the talks with the energy minister failed on Tuesday.

“The UPPCL management alone will be responsible for any untoward incident during the strike,” he warned.

Dubey said that the UPPCL was not honouring the agreement signed on December 3.

The agreement, according to him, promised, among other things, time-bound pay-scales, widen the scope of cashless treatment facility and put brakes on any action with regard to privatisation.

Meanwhile, chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra on Tuesday asked commissioners and DMs to take strict action against power employees if found creating any problem during the 72-hour strike they had announced, a government spokesman said.

Holding a video conference with the officials here, he told DMs to first have dialogue with employee union leaders and act against them if they came in the way of supplying power supply to people.