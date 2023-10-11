UPPCL to carry out house-to-house searches, take action against power pilferers

The UP Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL) will identify five high-loss feeders in each district and carry out house-to-house searches to detect electricity theft and act against unscrupulous consumers. (Pic for representation)

UPPCL chairman Ashish Kumar Goel issued directions to officials in a meeting at the Shakti Bhawan here on Monday. He said there was no reason why line losses should be high in regions like Noida.

He said 400 high revenue-loss distribution feeders have been identified in the state with a view to reducing aggregate technical and commercial losses (AT&C) on those feeders. He said a sustained campaign against power theft was must to provide better supply to consumers.

“The UPPCL and vigilance teams must carry out joint raids on the premises under the high-loss feeders and also install check meters at suspected premises to detect possible meter-tampering,” Goel said.

He said while honest consumers must be treated with respect, dishonest ones should not be spared at any cost.

Goel also directed officials to launch a drive for two months to ensure that each meter had the correct serial number. “The hand-written serial numbers on the body of meters have no legal sanctity,” he pointed out.

Madhyanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Ltd (MVVNL) officials in the meeting said that a total 110 high-loss feeders had been identified in the discoms and the action taken so far had yielded positive results.

