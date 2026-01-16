UP Sarvodaya schools to adopt best practices from top boarding institutions: Asim Arun

The Jai Prakash Narayan Sarvodaya Schools, managed by the social welfare department, will now adopt the successful practices of the country’s best and most prestigious boarding schools. To formalise this partnership, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for mutual cooperation will be signed between the social welfare department and the Boarding Schools Association of India (BSAI). Uttar Pradesh minister of state for social welfare (independent charge) Asim Arun (File)

In this regard, a meeting was held on Thursday at The Doon School in Dehradun with the principals of prestigious boarding schools associated with BSAI. The meeting included a detailed discussion on best practices in boarding schools, effective administrative systems, student welfare, discipline, extracurricular activities and models for the overall development of students. Minister of state for social welfare (independent charge), Asim Arun, was also present.

Minister Asim Arun stated that the objective of this initiative is to integrate the successful experiences of the country’s best boarding schools into the Sarvodaya schools. This collaboration will further strengthen both the academic standards and the residential facilities of the Sarvodaya schools.

To ensure the further strengthening of boarding facilities, a team of principals and teachers from the Sarvodaya schools will undertake an educational visit to the prestigious BSAI-associated boarding schools. They will study the teaching methodology, student care system, hostel management, and administrative procedures. Based on these observations, a standard operating procedure (SOP) will be prepared and implemented across all 125 Sarvodaya schools in the state operated by the social welfare department.